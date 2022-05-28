Reflection: A father remembers his fallen son

I suspect that my take on Memorial Day may surprise some people.

I lost my younger son, Staff Sergeant David Stewart, USMC, to combat action in Afghanistan.

As a retired Marine myself, with both sons joining and serving in combat, we’re a world-traveled Marine Corps family who’ve always observed Memorial Day.

We have a band-of-brothers kinship with the souls of those servicemen who gave their all, and it feels like Memorial Day generates an aura of honor across our nation from the millions of Americans who pay their respects on that day.

But now, for me, there are also 364 other days of the year when I reflect on military sacrifice and loss.

So that gives me a dual view. In the broader sense, Memorial Day is a vital moment in time to recognize all our fallen service men and women; and in the narrower case, Memorial Day is simply May 30th—just another day for thinking about my proud Marine.