Special Section: Moms talk about Mother's Day and what it means to them

The Free Lance–Star this past week reached out to mothers to get their opinions on what today means to them. From moms-to-be, to moms whose kids are now parents, here’s what they had to say.

Kylie Johnson

Come August, Kylie Johnson gets a new title: Mom. The responsibilities that come with that are beginning to hit home.

“I now understand what everyone means when they say your child comes first,” she said. “In just the six months since we found out we were finally expecting our first healthy baby, our lives have completely changed. It can be hard to grasp such a big change before our child is even here, but it is exactly what we have always dreamed of, and I know our family is there to support us. I am surrounded by some of the best moms I know at home, work, and friends.”

It’s also made her reflect on her own life, and what her mom did for her. “Growing up, you don’t necessarily see all the sacrifices your mom makes for you. Becoming a mom, I am slowly learning all that she did behind the scenes that I never truly understood. I also appreciate how tough she was on us, ensuring we became our best selves. I understand now that those decisions were made in the best interest of us, and I am so thankful for that.”

Johnson is excited for the road ahead. “Being blessed with our child was not an easy process. One of the greatest joys I look forward to is being able to give my child an amazing childhood like I had. Our child has given me a new purpose in life; one that I have always wanted. The greatest gift I will ever have is being a mother to our son.”

Angie Roenke

On this day, Angie Roenke thinks less about her children celebrating her, and more about ensuring that her own mom feels appreciated and loved. “There hasn’t been a time in my life,” she says, “when my mother didn’t support and encourage me.”

The depths of what that means, she continues, didn’t really hit her until she became an empty-nester.

“I became a single mother during [my children’s] middle school years,” she says, “which had a tremendous impact on the remainder of their childhood as well as my parenting style.” The biggest challenge she faced?

“Know[ing] that what you’re doing as a parent is the best decision you can make for your child at any given time.”

She now knows how tough it must have been for her own mother, and appreciates the freedom that her mother gave her. “[My mom] allowed me to make my decisions, often learning life lessons the hard way. She encouraged me to take risks to reach my goals. Looking back at my own experiences as a mother, I now truly appreciate all the love and guidance my mother has given me throughout my life.”

She learned her mother’s lessons well. “The rewards and challenges of parenting,” Roenke said, “come with each stage of life.”

“My greatest joy,” she says now, “is knowing that both of my children have loving hearts, they care about current events and things happening around them, and they both work hard to reach their goals. They really are my greatest accomplishment in life.”

Katy Yates

The mother of two school-age girls, Katy Yates is a mom-on-the-go. Both she and her husband are teachers, and highly involved after school as well as during the day.

So, perhaps it’s no surprise that what Yates wants today is “just to spend time with my girls on Mother’s Day. Nothing special, just being with them without major distractions or having to run around doing errands. When I was younger and celebrating with my mom, I really didn’t understand how much she just valued us being there more than the gifts.”

Because her family is so busy, it’s the little moments that Yates cherishes most. “I teach at my daughters’ school,” she says. “My greatest joy is going to work with them every day. It’s the drive to and from school that I cherish more than they will ever know. Just being able to spend that time with them is priceless. I realize someday I will not have this unique time together, which makes me appreciate it so much more.”

As for what she hopes to give her daughters as she nurtures them into adulthood? “My No. 1 goal in life is to raise good humans,” she said. “I want my girls to be good people and make a difference in this world, no matter how big or small. I realize that means they have to walk their own unique path. As a parent, you never want your children to hurt, but I also know that sometimes we learn from adversity. So I would say the greatest challenge is letting them find their own way so they can grow into their own person, but still wanting to protect them because they will always be my little girls.”

Kimberly Cunningham

Growing up, Kimberly Cunningham enjoyed celebrating Mother’s Day with her mom. “I always enjoyed using that special day to reiterate how much she meant to me.”

And now, as a mom herself, what does she value about the day? “What I have found is that what brings me the most joy is celebrating Mother’s Day with the people who gave me the title, my boys! The family time and the excuse to be able to pick what we do for the day is my favorite part.”

Cunningham carries that mindset into every day. “One of my greatest joys is watching my children meet different milestones, as well as watching them learn and explore new things.”

Of course, things aren’t always easy. “We often hear the phrase ‘mom guilt’ when discussing parenting,” Cunningham says. “Balance is the word that comes to mind when I think of my greatest challenge. The balance of professional life versus home life, or strict parenting versus lenient parenting. There isn’t a playbook for each scenario of motherhood.

Embracing that balance is part of the fun. “The greatest part of this? Getting to know them differently each day as they are learning themselves. It’s an awesome experience. I just take it all in.”

Elaine Sopko

While every mother we met is grand in her own way, Elaine Sopko may be the “grandest” mother we encountered. She and her husband adopted two children, both of whom are now grown and parents themselves.

This Mother’s Day, like every day, Sopko will enjoy celebrating her grandchildren. “One granddaughter just graduated magna cum laude from George Mason University,” she said. “Others are in college at GMU, the University of Virginia, and one is graduating from school in Raleigh.”

Her youngest grandchild is 7 and has Down’s Syndrome. “The siblings adore her,” Spoko says, and play a key role in helping raise her.

Sopko relishes the love this growing family has. And she credits her own mom, now 97, for creating the patterns that sustain the family. “Each generation learns from the previous. I never felt unloved. Was never punished. We always had food, even though we didn’t have a lot of money growing up.”

The day we spoke, she had recently returned from traveling with her grandchildren to Ohio to visit “great grandma.” “She is still so involved in their lives,” Sopko said.

Sometimes, Sopko recalls feeling embarrassed about her mom. “Today,” she says, “I appreciate her so much.”

That memory of being embarrassed, and growing out of it, helped her when raising her own kids.

Children, she says, “change a lot as they grow older, and we’re constantly in a state of change.” One of her own children once wrote a long note telling Sopko everything she’d done wrong. When she moved away from home,” Spoko said, “she changed her mind.”

“Having children who are adopted, you see how many genetic things are involved in raising kids,” she says. “I’m all for adoption.”

Latina Hamm

Mother’s day isn’t always full of joy. For Latina Hamm, it’s “bittersweet. My mom is no longer here,” she said. It’s “my eighth Mother’s Day without her. I wish I could celebrate her. I respect my mom for the things that she did as a mother. I had no idea of the magnitude of things that she did to make life so sweet for me right now.”

As a regular commuter to the D.C. area, Hamm is grateful for something many of us are less thankful for—the pandemic. Were it not for that “I wouldn’t have had the time to spend with my kids. These past two years have afforded me that opportunity,” she says.

A self-described overachiever, Hamm “goes out of my way to do for my kids and other kids. For the football team this year, my husband and I made sure the team had food and meals.

“Time management is my greatest challenge,” she says. But providing love to her family and the children of others? That’s no challenge at all.