THE OPINION PAGE would like to hear from our military veterans about what Memorial Day means to you, and what you hope others remember about this very important day.

Send your thoughts—no more than 150 words —by May 25 to Martin Davis, the opinion page editor, at:

And if you have photos that you’d like to share, please send those along.

If you’re not comfortable writing your thoughts, send us an email with your phone number, and we will do our best to talk to you.