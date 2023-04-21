We are at one of the craziest economic moments in America’s history.

To say the U.S. economy is robust is an understatement. It seems anyone who wants to work can find a job, and people are spending and not worrying about it.

President Joe Biden and his administration are thrilled. When times are good, Americans vote for whoever is in the White House, so Biden wants to keep the good times rolling and brags about job creation at every opportunity.

The Federal Reserve Board, however, wants to see the labor market cool and the unemployment rate rise. The board contends that free-spending Americans who will pay anything for what they want will hurt our economy in the long run.

Inflation is the culprit, and if you’ve been to the grocery store lately you know what I’m talking about. The groceries I paid $75 for six months ago now cost me almost $100. That’s a heck of a jump. Still, most of us bite the bullet and don’t cut back. Whatever the price, we pay it.

Part of this is because we have to eat, but we can chalk another part up to post-pandemic euphoria. During the pandemic, there was a shortage of almost everything and Americans sometimes had to do without.

Now we are so happy that the shelves are full that we buy whatever we want at whatever cost for fear that another shortage will sneak up on us. It is psychological.

Interest rate hikes have done little to bring inflation under control. Americans are used to spending money they don’t have, so as long as the old credit card isn’t maxed out, they will buy whatever strikes their fancy.

Higher interest rates have done little to bring housing prices down. Sellers, remembering last summer’s real estate frenzy, won’t give an inch and buyers are finding the money somewhere.

As I mentioned in an earlier column, many buyers are paying cash and buying multiple houses to use as rentals. They know that high interest rates will eventually make it tough for some Americans to get mortgages, so those people will be forced to rent, often paying more rent than the monthly payment of a 30-year mortgage.

One concern about this hot real estate market is the fear that homeowners will find themselves in trouble one day, as happened back in 2009–10. If Fed policy works and jobs are lost, we may end up with more foreclosures. And if home prices fall dramatically, owners may find themselves owing more than their house is worth.

One factor that few people have brought into the inflation conversation is the fact that America is inching away from globalization. Pandemic shortages, especially when China was shut down, showed us just how dependent we were on other countries.

So, many want us to eliminate our dependence on foreign countries and manufacture more products here at home. “Make it in America!” was the cry.

That’s very patriotic, but unfortunately Americans won’t work for $1.25 an hour like some of those from third-word countries. American-made products are going to cost much more than those made overseas and those higher prices are passed on to the consumer. The simple truth is that we can’t make products as cheaply in America as elsewhere in the world.

While the talking heads and “experts” mull over all the statistics and make their dire economic predictions, is appears the American consumer is doing well. Most are working, putting food on the table and making their mortgage/rent payments. And each night, after driving home in a semi-new car, they are watching trash TV on a 50-inch screen and planning their next cruise.

As for the recession that the talking heads have predicted for 18-months? It is nowhere to be seen. But if it does come, it will have to beat down the door of a healthy American consumer to get here. No matter what the Fed says, life in America is pretty good right now.

Inflation will come down. It always does. Capitalism, despite a few bumps in the road, has worked for almost 250 years.

But if you want steak anytime in the near future, you better ask your boss for a raise. Cattle prices have jumped from $1.80 a pound to $2.27 a pound in just over six weeks.

Beef prices in the store are going nowhere but up.