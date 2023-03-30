Pranksters and lampooners no doubt are planning the ultimate “gotcha” for family and friends on April Fools’ Day.

The origin of the day is unknown, but some attribute it to passages in Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales” where a chicken is tricked by a fox around the first of April. Others suggest the Roman spring festival of Hilaria.

Today, April Fools’ Day gags run the gamut from childish humor to outrageous actions.

Military types particularly enjoy the day’s jocularity.

During Vietnam jungle operations, a huckster Marine acquaintance convinced several new PFCs in camouflaged face paint and uniforms to awaken their first sergeant at 2 a.m., preparing for their alleged combat promotion ceremony. The only ceremony was the intense chewing out the lads received.

One memorable April Fools’ joke even involved the president.

In 2013, during Barrack Obama’s presidency, after the playing of “Hail to the Chief,” 9-year-old Robby Novak rose from the East Room podium as “Kid President,” pranking the public and media.

Jaded political humor still exists, at times deceptively, when candidates dupe voters by taking credit for joint accomplishments.

Examining a Facebook post of perennial candidate and former Aquia District Supervisor Paul Milde, who is again running for the House of Delegates, infers credit for the transfer-of-development rights program in Stafford which preserves “undeveloped” parcels.

Milde cites a Free Lance–Star article about Crow’s Nest.

Actually, thanks should go to that entire board, and unfooled voters should also recognize Milde’s failure, as former board chairman, to responsibly develop the troubling blight that exists at the Aquia Town Center.

In fairness, other local leaders as well as Aquia Supervisor Monica Gary, who is running for State Senate as an independent, share culpability of the Aquia site costing taxpayers millions.

Individuals displaying political intractability, or acting blameless over land use catastrophes, should validate voters keeping them from office.

April foolishness occurs, even in national political organizations.

Groups such as the America First Policy Institute, seeking not to be fooled by advancing candidates lacking proficiency or integrity, recently sponsored a national conversation I participated in with Hispanic leaders.

Former White House adviser and noted Hispanic media personality Steve Cortes of Tennessee, along with AFPI President Brooke Rollins, focused on developing Hispanic outreach and media messaging to train, vet and cultivate candidates.

Such action should be welcomed by Virginia’s Republican party after November’s atrophied results failed to provide more conservative victories.

With expert assistance, national media models could be developed using Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s or Congresswoman Jen Kiggans’ winning formulas.

Democrats need only look at media and campaign methods of 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, rumored to be their leading gubernatorial candidate for 2025, or recently elected 4th District Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan to define excellence.

Keep in mind Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ comments when asked at the recent CPAC conservative gathering about groups forming a “Sears for Governor” coalition.

“Well, I’m not running for Senate,” she confirmed.

Her response should not be viewed with the April Fools derision some are giving to former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn’s words validating her mansion ambition.

Attorney General Jason Miyares is being viewed as an equally serious gubernatorial contender with rising visibility.

But subsequent April angst is felt statewide, as Youngkin negotiates a budget compromise ensuring public schools are funded.

Nevertheless, some educational credit must go to Youngkin’s administration when, according to the Lumina Foundation, 59 percent of working-age adults attained a college degree, certificate or credentials. While a new academic high, Hispanics came in last at 35%.

Also of note is bipartisan legislation sponsored by State Sen. Richard Stuart and a similar bill co-sponsored by Del. Tara Durant, to stop nations like China from making fools out of Virginians through economic coercion.

The bill, encouraged by Youngkin, prevents agricultural land purchases by foreign adversaries.

While some disagree, bolstering free markets, advancing trusted supply chains, and deterring China from exporting imperial economics to Virginia beats the Chinese at their own game. Particularly with support from 1st District Congressman Rob Wittman’s select House Committee on Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and China.

Still, concerns exist, such as preserving general session tax cuts, and lowering electric rates.

With the political collusion demonstrated through Dominion Energy’s subtle rate increases to aid funding wind and solar projects, it remains one April Fools’ Day “gotcha” Virginia can do without.