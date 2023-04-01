I have two friends who are real estate agents.

Both say the housing market has cooled a bit, but both are still busy. High interest rates have done little to bring down the prices of homes like the Federal Reserve Board and Chairman Jerome Powell had hoped.

Nor have those higher rates slowed the hammers and saws. New homes are going up as fast as contractors can build them.

A national company started a big subdivision a few miles from me last summer and as of now about 100 houses are either completed or under construction. And even while the subcontractors are doing their thing, front-end loaders are felling trees and leveling ground for even more units.

These new homes are priced in the $600,000 range, which should limit the buyers eligible to get financing as rates rise. One would think that under these circumstances the pace of building would have slowed. It hasn’t. Construction is constant and homes are being occupied as quickly as they are completed.

The reason is that a great majority of the buyers are speculators and they are paying cash. With the Stock Market stagnant, individuals are pulling their money out of equities and putting it into real estate. The building industry seems to be the beneficiary of Wall Street stagnation.

One friend said he got a call from a client who had bought a house last summer. The man wanted to look at what homes were now on the market.

“You’re ready to buy another house already?” the agent asked.

“No. I want to buy three houses,” the client replied, adding that the purchases would all be in cash.

The deal is this: as interest rates rise, more and more people and families will be priced out of the housing market. These people, however, still need a place to live so they will be forced to rent. The more renters looking for units, the higher monthly rent prices will go. Supply and demand, a basic premise of economics.

So, those with plenty of capital are buying up new homes and renting them out. As high as rent prices are in this area, owners will get their money back in a relatively short period of time. And these rental homes can be depreciated for a nice tax savings.

This, of course, is speculative business, but not all that risky if you’re dealing in cash. Even if the price of homes falls dramatically, owners still have a rental property that is debt free in a market where people desperately need a place to live.

So, despite higher interest rates, the building continues. That is good not only for contractors but for any company that supplies materials to the building industry. Things are looking up for companies like Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Where are all these speculators getting the money? Liquidating stocks is one way to raise capital and some may even be clearing out their retirement accounts. But wherever they are getting it, they are getting it and that’s all that concerns builders.

Of course, a booming building industry is doing nothing to help curb inflation, which the Fed says is America’s biggest economic problem. Home prices are remaining relatively stable while the inventory of properties is low and getting lower. That eventually will cause home prices to rise, which in turn will fuel inflation.

The money is out there, and many of the new homes under construction are being bought by speculators with cash. And if you’ve got the ready dough, interest rates are of no concern to you.

Wherever it is coming from, the cash is out there. And if the economy holds, the return from buying a new house to rent may outweigh any return you’ll get from Wall Street.

It is a gamble to be sure, but speculators are rolling the dice.