“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.”—William Shakespeare, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

The origins of Valentine’s Day are varied.

Celebrations revolve around unrepentant and enduring love. Affectionate themes suggested in Shakespeare’s popular works include perception, order versus disorder, and the challenging of gender roles.

One Christian view suggests St. Valentine defied emperor Claudius by wedding couples privately in an effort to eschew military conscription. Hearts cut from parchment given to persecuted Christians were reminders of their commitment.

In modern times, every day is Valentine’s Day for lovers, regardless of religion, sex, race, political or social views.

Like love, such views can be highly contentious, as demonstrated by Virginia’s Senate Majority Leader Louise Lucas, a Democrat, leading the defeat of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban. To the anger of pro-lifers, Lucas chose not to look at love of life as the issue, but through the mind of a woman’s right to choose, with no middle ground.

The lack of responsible mediation around hot-button issues such as abortion, education and law enforcement, angers voters across the political spectrum. More civil and responsible actions advancing brotherly or sisterly love is badly needed.

Two legislators of different parties, Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax County, and State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania County, fit that narrative.

They embody a political rarity: Opposites truly working to find middle ground.

Without fanfare, in session or socially, they’ve worked to advance legislation reducing the negative effects of problem gambling.

Their gaming bill, designed to prevent the loss of livelihoods too many times ending in suicide, remains particularly significant to veterans looking for escape.

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity for more such actions — more mutual cooperation — among officials.

Historical cooperation played well for U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th District, in the recent election. She has been cited as Virginia’s most bipartisan member of Congress, and fifth in the nation.

Youngkin’s outreach and cooperation, despite loquacious partisan attacks, earned him a 56% job approval rating from a recent Mason–Dixon poll, while 52% disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing, and 59% believe the nation is on the wrong track.

Living up to campaign pledges of outreach for all, and possibly concerned about administration messaging, Youngkin changed the state diversity office’s label, eliminating “equity,” and replacing it with “opportunity.”

Was he clairvoyant as to the coming discriminatory practices showing little affection or opportunity for Asian-American and other students at Northern Virginia’s Thomas Jefferson High School?

Stafford’s Mountain View High School was among the 16 Virginia schools that reportedly withheld National Merit Award certification that may have hindered students receiving scholarships.

Even though a recent Washington Post article cited officials minimizing the need for the merit award certification for scholarships, vocal parents and citizens insist on having opportunity to include them.

Youngkin responded by seeking legislation requiring parental notification of awards, which has met resistance in the General Assembly.

In conjunction, Attorney General Jason Miyares’ “Equity without excellence is emptiness” statement ignited demands for $1 billion more in state spending on K–12 education as the matter is investigated.

Actions indicating love’s prosecutorial lacking was also evident in Miyares’ recent parole board report calling into question whether Adrianne Bennett, now a Virginia Beach judge and the commonwealth’s former parole board chair under Gov. Ralph Northam, believed in truth in sentencing reforms established by former Gov. George Allen in 1994.

Sadly, Bennett’s actions suggest an egregious “criminals first, victims last” mindset, where victims and prosecutors of violent felons who committed capital murder or first degree murder weren’t even notified of their release, required by law.

Perhaps what’s needed is some tougher initial love in the state for lovers.

There have been other recent demonstrations of love, such as first lady Suzanne Youngkin presenting The Spirit of Virginia Award on behalf of the governor to the Southside Community Housing Corporation, which promotes financial self-sufficiency for Black, Hispanic Latino, and women-led households.

Another example of mindful love that would make Shakespeare proud is Rep. Spanberger’s fourth annual Valentines for Vets program.

She encourages young and old to decorate their own valentine or pen sincere notes and send them to her office for distribution to Virginia’s veterans.

Acknowledging the actions of Virginia’s first lady, Spanberger, Reeves and Krizek brought back to this Marine Vietnam vet the old ‘60s adage “Make Love Not War.”

Such affections of the mind, with eyes wide open, certainly enhance a modern-day “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”