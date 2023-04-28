We have the makings of a great 2024 presidential race – two candidates that nobody wants to run.

Democrats - and the majority of Americans - were hoping that President Joe Biden would not run next year, but he announced this week that he will seek re-election.

An NBC poll found that 70 percent of those responding do not want to see Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Sixty percent of those who responded in that same poll don’t want former President Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee.

But both men intend to run, which tells me that neither care what the people want.

Who can blame Americans? Both Trump and Biden have been terrible presidents who accomplished little while in the White House. One candidate is crazy and the other is flirting with senility. Why would Americans want either candidate to lead this country the next four years?

Biden would be 82 when he takes office if he wins re-election. That’s too old to have the responsibility of the nation and the free world on your shoulders. Yes, wisdom comes with age, but so does senility. To be brutally honest, the president often presents a pathetic figure right now. What will his condition be at 86?

Age has not brought wisdom to Donald Trump. He was crazy as a young man, crazy as president and crazy now. And he will be crazy if elected again. He won’t listen to anybody, as he proved in the last days of his presidency. And that trait can be disastrous in a national or international crisis.

Both high-profile candidates have announced their intention to run. But can either win his party’s nomination?

A Biden loss in the primaries might prove disastrous for the Democratic Party. A sitting president not even getting his party’s nomination would suggest even Democrats are not satisfied with what Biden has accomplished in his initial term. If his own party doesn’t have faith in him, why should anyone else?

For the sake of party unity, Biden will likely win the nomination, but the victory will come with misgivings. Democrats have already said they would rather see someone else, someone younger, as their nominee, but they will still vote for the president if they feel he has the best chance of beating Trump.

But will Republicans nominate Trump? That doesn’t seem likely. The former president’s proponents have dwindled over the years and his following is getting even smaller as he continues to cling to the illusion that he actually won the 2020 election, which he also maintains was rigged.

As for his reputation, well, he is being sued in a civil court on rape charges and faces numerous charges in criminal court. Further, an investigation continues regarding the part he played in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the Capitol. All this is hardly the résumé of a man running for the highest office in the land.

Of course, there is still plenty of time for younger and more competent candidates to enter the presidential race, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week that, as expected, he will throw his hat into the Republican ring. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has also announced her intention to run.

But who will challenge Biden? Defeating a sitting president in a primary is a formidable task. And presidential campaigns involve time and lots of money. Few may want to take the risk, even if Democrats say they would prefer a candidate younger than Biden. What they say and how they vote can often be two different things.

In one sense, it is a long time between now and the Democratic and Republican primaries next summer, and during that time anything can happen.

On the other hand, the primaries (and caucuses) begin in February, some nine months from now. If other candidates are out there, they need to get their campaigns rolling.

And I hope they do. What this country does not need is a Biden-Trump rematch. Of course, we could make things really fun and have Hillary Clinton run as an independent.

American politics are seldom dull.