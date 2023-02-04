When Fannie Lou Townsend Hamer (1917–77) was born in Mississippi, no one would have imagined that she would change the course of this nation. Her survival at birth was uncertain at best — seven of her 19 siblings had already succumbed to disease and malnutrition.

The death rate for Black children in Mississippi was high: 1 in 4 would not live to celebrate their fifth birthday. Sharecropping families like Hamer’s, trapped in vicious cycles of debt peonage to white landowners, lived hand-to-mouth, barely earning enough to adequately feed, house, and clothe themselves. “We would just, you know, exist. Not really live, exist,” she later told an interviewer.

At age 6, Fannie Lou starting picking cotton. A bright child, she struggled to learn in segregated and ill-equipped Black schools that received only 21 cents of every education dollar in Mississippi. Family poverty eventually forced her to drop out of the sixth grade to work full time. Married in 1944 to Perry “Pap” Hamer, Fannie Lou lived much like her parents — sharecropping for a wealthy white family.

During the 1950s, the civil rights movement made halting progress after the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education overturned decades of unequal public education and set the stage for the dismantling of segregation.

But in Fannie Lou Hamer’s Mississippi, there was no progress at all. Physical assaults, murder, threats, and economic reprisals rained down on Black people asserting their constitutional rights. While African Americans represented 50% of the state’s population and eligible voters, only 5% had been granted the right to vote. Through onerous literacy tests, poll taxes, and violence — the state led the nation in extra-legal lynchings — white Mississippians denied Black residents equality and basic citizenship rights.

By 1962, Hamer had had enough. Saying she was “sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, a civil rights organization founded in 1960 by young people ready to fight for equality.

SNCC recognized Hamer’s courage and latent leadership skills and hired her to work raising awareness about civil rights. She was a powerful storyteller and singer and soon became a favorite speaker at rallies and marches. Her activism drew the attention of white supremacists, too. In June 1963, she and several SNCC colleagues were arrested and brutally beaten in the Winona, Mississippi, county jail.

Hamer refused to be silenced. She and her colleagues decided to challenge the seating of the all-white Mississippi Democratic Party delegation to the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The convention’s Credentials Committee, which had the authority to unseat and replace state party delegates, granted Hamer and her colleagues a hearing to press their case against the white delegation. Hamer’s emotional testimony about the death threats, beatings, and violence that she and other Black Mississippians endured because they demanded civil rights and access to the ballot box riveted the audience, which erupted into a standing ovation.

NBC broadcast her testimony on national television that night. The country watched as an impoverished sharecropper with a sixth-grade education demanded that they acknowledge how deeply and profoundly broken American democracy had become.

They lost their challenge, but Hamer had been heard. Lyndon Johnson won the nomination and the election that November and, given a mandate by voters, signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which enforced equal rights secured by the Constitution, made poll taxes and literacy tests illegal, and voided other laws that obstructed the rights of citizens to vote.

Hamer continued to fight for civil rights, but poor health exacerbated by debilitating injuries from the beating she endured in Winona hastened her death in 1977 at 59.

Today, Hamer’s hard-won gains are slipping away. In 1964, she forced many Americans to reexamine the state of our democracy, calling on them to walk with her toward equality and justice. We must listen to her again to ensure that the voices of all citizens be heard.