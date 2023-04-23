During my 34 years as a prosecutor, I have handled over 30 vehicular manslaughter cases where someone was killed at the hands of a drunk driver.

The range of tragedy is almost incomprehensible: The 17-year-old who got drunk at his older sister’s wedding who insisted on driving from the wedding with his girlfriend, his younger sister, and her best friend in the car. He killed all three. The woman who was drunk at 8 in the morning in Aquia Harbour and killed an 8-year-old girl standing at her bus stop. The 23-year-old who got drunk, wrecked his car and killed his older brother — who happened to be his best friend. Each case is unique in its facts, but identical in the way that an innocent life was taken in the most senseless and preventable way.

I think of these cases (and the many others) all the time, but especially during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, where those of us in the criminal justice system ask those of you who are not to hear the voices of the victims of crime.

As a prosecutor, I hear those voices every day and I see trauma in the faces and in the bearing of the victims of crime. I listen as they try to explain what outcome they would like to see from the criminal justice system. It is remarkable the difference, which so often depends on the relationship of the offender to the victim.

In one case, where a drunk driver killed a mother of two out for a jog, I was asked if the death penalty was an option. In another, when one family member killed another, I was asked to drop the case entirely. And while part of my job is to listen to victims and to speak for victims in the courtroom, it is only a part. The justice system strives for balance and fairness, and while the voice of the victim is a very important part of any case, it does not control the outcome — a fact that for some victims only adds to the trauma.

Regardless of the perspective of the family who has lost a loved one at the hands of a drunk driver, the reality is that we can never give the victim of this crime what they want. Because, in the end, they all want the exact same thing. They want for it to have never happened in the first place.

In the words of Nancy Ballance, whose son was killed by a drunk driver on probation from an earlier DWI conviction: “The daily pain and lifelong suffering never heals. We now live two separate lives, the one that people openly see, and the life full of internal struggle that we try our best to hide — all for a tragedy that was 100% preventable.”

As we mark Crime Victims’ Rights Week, our message is simple: As a community, let’s strive, in every way that we can, to prevent this most senseless crime. It is the best way to let those countless victims know that they have been heard.

The Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Office will host its Crime Victims’ Rights Week event April 27 at 6:15 p.m. in the Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chambers. It is open to the public.