Hail to the … Commanders.

Hot dog! Our NFL team has new owners! We finally got rid of Dan Snyder! Hallelujah!

After the announcement of the sale (which, by the way, isn’t final yet), the TV reporters went around asking anybody and everybody how they felt about the team’s future and getting Snyder out of town.

Everyone was thrilled. We got this now! Snyder was holding the team back. Look out, Washington! The Commanders are now ready to roll!

If Dan Snyder was the problem, then the Commanders (I hate that name) should really take off next season. I don’t expect them to win the Super Bowl the first year under new management but I think fans will be disappointed if they don’t go all the way the second year.

Next season? Anything short of winning the NFC East would be a disaster in my book. A wild card playoff berth? That would be a failure. And a sub .500 season? We want more new owners. Sell the team again!

Aw, but the new owners need time. Time? We’ve been saying that for years, even decades. It’s always, “Just wait until next year!” Unfortunately, next year never comes.

The first question the new owners are going to have to address is what to do about the quarterback. Since the days of Sonny Jurgensen and Billy Kilmer, there has always been a quarterback controversy in Washington.

None of the previous owners, whether George Preston Marshall, Jack Kent Cooke or Dan Snyder, could draft a decent quarterback. I’m talking about a franchise quarterback, not a flash-in-the-pan that looks good for one season and then fades into the sunset over the Potomac the next.

The team is always drafting the next Peyton Manning who turns out to be a dud. Then they replace him with some retread who usually doesn’t last out the season.

If the Commanders are going to win the Super Bowl in 2025 (nothing less is acceptable), they need a top-flight quarterback. And they need him now, as in the upcoming draft. You can’t win without a quality quarterback and you can’t win consistently without a franchise quarterback. That’s a proven fact.

Fans and all those talking heads on TV believe the Commanders’ world will be rosy now that Snyder is on the way out. They’re looking for miracles from the new owners, and so am I. I don’t want promises and all that “next year” garbage. I want a winner and I want it now!

Snyder made out pretty good on the deal. After all, $6 billion dollars is a pretty good hunk of change. Of course, the federal government also made out pretty good because unless Snyder has some astonishing tax lawyers, the IRS is going to get about half of that. Still, considering what Snyder paid for the team, he’s going to do okay.

Six billion for a sports team! That seems unbelievable. Still, if the sale goes through, that’s the reported selling price.

Which makes winning the Super Bowl an imperative. Any team worth $6 billion should not only win the Super Bowl but go undefeated in the process.

But can the new owners turn the franchise around with the same personnel? Should Ron Rivera and all his assistants go, so the Commanders can start fresh with a new coaching staff?

What about the front office staff? Will their jobs be safe? After all, they are the people in charge of drafting and acquiring players. And if the team is losing, that means the front office staff has made poor choices.

For five years now we have been hearing screams that Dan Snyder is the problem. Well, he’ll soon be history, so the Commanders should do a quick turnaround.

But now I suspect you will hear, “Well, its going to take time to undo all Snyder’s mistakes.”

There are always excuses. It's always “Wait until next year!” or “This guy is our franchise quarterback.”

On it goes. Mediocre year after mediocre year.

The name change didn’t help, and I dare saw new ownership won’t either.

Washington fans will likely still have to put up with mediocrity.