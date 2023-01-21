COMMENT: Let's keep simple math education simple

Today, let’s discuss education and start with math.

Anyone who has tried to help an elementary school student with his homework knows what a confusing mess modern math can be.

You can’t no longer write “eight times six is 48” simply because you know that is the answer. Today you must draw boxes and little mathematic rooms and place numbers inside. Then you shift the boxes and the numbers around and after a long and tedious process, you hopefully get the correct answer.

Why not teach math the way it was successfully taught for centuries — have the students memorize their multiplication facts? That way, in a pinch, people can do math problems in their heads. Having memorized math facts, a clerk in a store or a fast food restaurant could add up your bill and make change without calling the manager, who probably couldn’t figure out the problem, either.

I put all my concerns to a math teacher friend who gave me the company line in return. “It is not enough to memorize math facts. Students must understand the basis for what they are doing and should not allowed to move on until they do.”

The teacher and I happened to be standing in a shopping center parking lot at the time and as she was about to get into her vehicle, I asked her to wait a moment.

“How does that car work?” I asked. She gave me a curious look and replied, “I get in, turn on the key, put it in gear and drive away,” she replied.

“That’s not good enough,” I countered. “Tell me what happens in the ignition when you turn the key.”

“How should I know?” she replied. “I’m not a mechanic.”

“Well, how does the transmission work?” I asked. “Explain to me the function of each part in the gear system.”

“What? There may be a hundred parts in that transmission! How would I know what each one does?”

I smiled.

“But you have memorized the facts of driving a car,” I said. “You know to turn on the key, put it in gear, give it some gas and off you’ll go. It is as simple as that, right?”

The teacher agreed.

“Isn’t it the same with math facts? The average person doesn’t need to scribble down little boxes to understand that six times eight is 48 any more than you need to be able to draw me a diagram of the transmission to drive your car.”

Yes, theory is important in higher mathematics just like schematics are crucial to repairing a transmission. But for simple math, just knowing that facts is all the average person ever needs, especially in an age where everyone just pulls out a computer (or phone) to solve the simplest problem.

The education system has made simple math so confusing that many kids are lost and many college graduates can’t figure out how to make change when the cash register and computer systems are down.

Meanwhile, most people with an eighth grade education from my generation can do those math problems in their heads.

Stop confusing our children!

Let’s move on.

Have you ever noticed that teachers with 20 or more years experience in the classroom seldom ever get sick?

It is true. By that stage of her career, the average teacher has been exposed to every virus known to man. If there is a new bug out there, one of her kids will get it and bring it into the classroom. Over the years, teachers build up immunity to almost everything.

Viruses yet to be discovered are likely lurking under desktops and on unwashed little hands. Teachers are exposed to them all.

By the time she retires, a public school teacher could probably walk naked through a leper colony and exit with unblemished skin.

Finally, the elected school board may be the worst thing (besides new math) to afflict public education in the past 100 years.

In theory, it seemed like a good idea. From a more practical standpoint, the elected school board can sometimes create chaos, as residents of Spotsylvania and Loudoun counties can attest.

Appointed school board members were apolitical, with only the students and keeping the system functioning properly on their minds.

Too many elected school board members run because they have political agendas or a personal ax to grind.

Maybe we need a state referendum to go back to appointed school board members.