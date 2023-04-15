Washington will soon give $25,000 bonuses to new police recruits.

I would hope that there are strings attached, like passing all applicable tests, completing training and agreeing to stay on the force for a specified period of time, like at least five years.

It all sounds like a great idea. Violent crime is rampant in D.C., and the city is short of officers. According to reports, more that twice the number of veterans have left the force than there have been new recruits hired.

The reasons for leaving vary, of course. Some older cops have retired, some have come down with illnesses, while others just want to get out of D.C. After all, despite the best efforts of the police, the crime rate in the city is high.

To make things worse, the D.C. City Council recently attempted to lower the penalty for some violent crimes, such as carjacking, and only intervention by Congress prevented many criminals from remaining on the streets.

To be a police officer anywhere these days can be a thankless job. To be a cop in D.C. is like being a firefighter in hell. It is an almost impossible task. Given the risks and the barriers, young men are not beating down the precinct doors to become recruits.

So, the city fathers have come up with a plan to offer big bonuses to entice new recruits, something Fairfax County and other area jurisdictions have been doing for some time.

On the surface, this sounds like a wonderful idea. After all, money always attracts applicants. But suppose you were a veteran officer who had been through the inner-city wars, and you watched some wet-behind-the-ears recruit get a $25,000 bonus just to join the force.

I don’t think I’d appreciate that very much, and I might demand a “staying” bonus to remain on the job. That would seem fair to me. If none was forthcoming, I might decide to take my years of experience and apply for a job over in Fairfax, where the signing bonuses are $20,000 — still better than nothing.

In other words, police officers could easily start playing musical badges and, like free-agent baseball players, take the best bonus they can find. Then, when they fulfill that time requirement, they move on to the next bonus.

The question then becomes, are the recruits applying for the job because they really want to be a police officer or because of the big bonus? Law enforcement requires dedication, and most officers are not in the job strictly for the money.

Big bonuses might attract marginal applicants who care more about the money than serving the public. Recent incidents across the country show that we already have too many bad cops on the payroll (one bad cop is too many), so we don’t need any more.

A few bad cops can give all law enforcement a black eye, which prevents many young men and women from applying for jobs. Many cities have no option but to use money to try and attract qualified applicants.

The hope, of course, is that once on the force these new recruits will take pride in their jobs and stay until retirement. With other jurisdictions offering bigger and bigger bonuses, however, that might be hard.

City bonuses are one reason why small towns have trouble retaining help. The small towns hire and train police officers and other emergency personnel, but after a year or two of experience, these young men and women move on to city forces for big bonuses and higher salaries. And you can’t really blame them.

It will be interesting to see if even a $25,000 bonus and the promise of a good salary can attract more police recruits to D.C. With murders on the rise, Washington streets don’t appear to be a healthy environment for anyone, especially a police officer.

But money can keep soldiers on the battlefield, so it may also provide more cops for inner-city police forces like D.C.

Time will tell.