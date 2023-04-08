Now we have a former president who has been arrested and indicted.

Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts, mostly related to bookkeeping allegations resulting from hush money payoffs.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg chose to bring these charges against the former president in a manner that seems carefully timed to disrupt Trump’s 2024 presidential run.

In other words, these charges are more about politics than they are about justice. Bragg and Democrats — and maybe even some Republicans — want to make sure the former president doesn’t get back to the White House.

The law is a tool, just like a shovel or a hammer. Any good lawyer will tell you that. It can be used and manipulated to bring about a desired result and that’s what Bragg is attempting to do. He wants Trump discredited to guarantee he won’t get the Republican nomination for president.

Had the former president not announced his intention to run again, I seriously doubt that Bragg’s investigation would have continued and the subsequent grand jury indictments would have come down. This was all carefully planned.

Not that I am a Donald Trump fan. I am not defending the man but rather laying out the facts as I see them. I absolutely don’t want to see Trump back in the White House. Four years of craziness was enough.

Still, I don’t like to see the law used as a tool, or in this case a weapon, something designed to destroy. But that’s what is happening. Bragg’s charges are intended to put a halt to Trump’s 2024 election bid. That’s the long and short of it.

To this end, Bragg seems to have no faith in the American people or our elective process. Just as he contends that Trump paid hush money to manipulate the outcome of the 2016 election, so are the Manhattan District Attorney’s charges, which are designed to bring about a desired result in the 2024 race.

There was no need for Bragg’s preventative actions. Trump’s day is past. Like me, the American people have had enough of him. That was evident by his 2020 defeat and his loss of appeal was further supported by the fact that only about 100 protesters turned out in New York on Tuesday when he was arraigned.

This is not 2016 when Trump whipped right wing conservatives into a frenzy. Even those followers now understand that although he promised wonders, he delivered only chaos. All but a few have given up on Trump and are now seeking a new political messiah.

If Bragg thinks these charges will compel Trump to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, he obviously doesn’t know the man. These indictments will only serve to put the former president back on the nightly news and give him a world of free publicity.

Donald Trump is so arrogant and hard-headed that he will stay in the race till the very end. He never gives up.

These charges also provide him with sympathy and create new converts and bring back old ones that had thrown him by the wayside. Donations to Trump’s campaign have already reportedly gone way up.

Still, he won’t get enough votes to win him the Republican nomination. Republicans may not like the way he is being treated, but they won’t sympathize enough to give him their votes.

As for the charges, I am no Philadelphia lawyer, but I agree with most legal experts who don’t think Bragg has a chance for a conviction. Trump will have the best lawyers money can buy on his team and, as he always has, he will wiggle his way out of this latest mess.

That’s the way Trump operates. As with the Stormy Daniels affair, he pays someone else to do is dirty work. His foot may often be in the door, (or in his mouth), but it never gets slammed. He is a slick character.

So, now we have a man running for the highest office in the land who is under indictment on 34 felony counts. This should serve as a perfect opportunity for Trump’s Republican primary opponents to bash him, but they won’t — for two reasons.

First, they don’t like the way the law is being used as a weapon and, second, they don’t want to alienate former Trump followers because they need their votes.

Ah, American politics.

The world watches and shakes its head.