Commentary: A multi-generational solution to a right-now situation

IN THE CONSTRUCTION field, a story that begins with “Back in my day ...” is going to lead somewhere good. You’re going to hear about change, grit, but ultimately, you’re going to be pulled in by someone who has decades of knowledge to learn from.

You see, back in my day, our business was done by driving stakes in the ground and using strings to put a curb line into a highway project. Now, you see someone with a computer who is using a dozen or so satellites, telling them where they are in relationship to the project plan.

Also, back in my day, a business owner would hire multiple generations of a single family in the workplace. But today, the family trade has skipped a generation. Fewer people are considering skilled trade careers at a time when the industry needs workers the most.

I see this as a business owner. And I’m not the only one. That’s why Virginia’s community colleges and four of Virginia’s construction associations came together to help launch and shape the Virginia Infrastructure Academy as a way to train and create a talent pipeline to the thousands of jobs across Virginia that require skilled and technical aptitude.