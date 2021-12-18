Commentary: American democracy needs a grassroots coalition at home

President Joe Biden seems to understand this. In a speech in July, Biden denounced the efforts of some state legislatures to politicize the administration of elections as “21st century Jim Crow.”

Biden advocated not only for congressional action, but also for a broad movement in the service of democratic renewal: “We have to forge a coalition of Americans of every background and political party—the advocates, the students, the faith leaders, the business executives—and raise the urgency of this moment.”

Indeed we do. But Biden’s rhetoric has not always translated into practice.

For example, though Biden should be applauded for assembling a bipartisan commission to analyze potential reforms to the Supreme Court, the commission consists of an extraordinarily narrow constituency: The 36 commissioners consist of former federal judges, law professors and law scholars. Biden all but ensured that foundational questions would not be explored; that deliberations instead would circle around narrow, procedural concerns; and that the country, when all was said and done, would still lack anything approximating a road map or mandate for systemic change.