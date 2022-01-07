COMMENTARY: Americans need to bring civility back to politics in 2022

An example is found in a recent Free Lance–Star Sunday Forum, which offered positive and negative year in review columns. Rebekah Entralgo of the Institute for Policy Studies alleged the “xenophobic and racist” Republican Party embraced the Jan. 6 illegal storming of the Capital. She also suggests conservatives in Congress oppose immigration reform, universal pre-K, or fairer drug prices.

In disagreement, Genevieve Woods of the Heritage Foundation, pointed out the fallacy of Biden’s $2 trillion dollar rescue plan as inflation reaches the highest it has been in 40 years.

The needed civility can’t just be for Republicans, but also Democrats who have heaped scorn and harassment on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for not supporting Biden’s Build Back Better plan. One would think both sides of the aisle would be concerned as Manchin is about the Biden bill’s ultimate cost to future generations and constituents.

The difficulty of returning to civil discourse is made harder when Democrats attempt to tie all conservatives to the actions of a few hundred radicals during the Jan. 6 illegal Capitol breech, or Republicans condemn all liberals for the looting and destroying of businesses across the nation by ANTIFA elements or a few rogue Black Lives Matters protesters.