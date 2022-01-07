COMMENTARY: Americans need to bring civility back to politics in 2022

AN EMBARRASSING presidential “gotcha” demonstrates needed political resolutions with conscience in 2022.
A dad trolled the Bidens during a presidential NORAD Santa-tracking call Christmas Eve. He lulled the president, first lady and staff into calm before ending with “Merry Christmas, and let’s go Brandon.”
Failing to acknowledge the words nationally known as a vulgar presidential cursing; Biden with wife laughing, incredibly repeated the phrase and stated, “I agree.”
It brought to mind a radio announcer during the Reagan administration spoofing as the president, calling a congressional office about a position he did not approve of. While harmless fun, neither the president nor the member of congress were viciously impugned, not like now.
To be honest, my initial reaction to the Biden trolling was one of surprise, then of disgust knowing I had to explain the issue to my granddaughter. Should we all not share the need to respect the office of the president and all constituted authority?
With the new year underway, allow an independent voter suggestion: Make 2022 the year of civility and responsible action.
That will be difficult with ongoing political deference and appeasement promulgating division.
An example is found in a recent Free Lance–Star Sunday Forum, which offered positive and negative year in review columns. Rebekah Entralgo of the Institute for Policy Studies alleged the “xenophobic and racist” Republican Party embraced the Jan. 6 illegal storming of the Capital. She also suggests conservatives in Congress oppose immigration reform, universal pre-K, or fairer drug prices.
In disagreement, Genevieve Woods of the Heritage Foundation, pointed out the fallacy of Biden’s $2 trillion dollar rescue plan as inflation reaches the highest it has been in 40 years.
The needed civility can’t just be for Republicans, but also Democrats who have heaped scorn and harassment on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for not supporting Biden’s Build Back Better plan. One would think both sides of the aisle would be concerned as Manchin is about the Biden bill’s ultimate cost to future generations and constituents.
The difficulty of returning to civil discourse is made harder when Democrats attempt to tie all conservatives to the actions of a few hundred radicals during the Jan. 6 illegal Capitol breech, or Republicans condemn all liberals for the looting and destroying of businesses across the nation by ANTIFA elements or a few rogue Black Lives Matters protesters.
Then we have the poor example set by Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Sr., who not only viciously criticized Biden for the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan, but Trump’s leadership as well. In refusing an order to cease his critical social media posts, Scheller violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice plain and simple. He received a general discharge under honorable conditions and lost his retirement benefits.
But Scheller has reportedly received over $2 million in private donations for legal and family expenses and is taking on a crusader role.
I would not call this guy a role model for refusing to live up to the oath of enlistment millions of us took. Imagine if every citizen, military man or woman simply refused to obey local or federal mandates.
Yes, may 2022 become the year of national political resolutions with conscience to do the right thing.
One right thing would be for incoming Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam to have an honest discussion on what errors were made and how to prevent another winter travel nightmare like just occurred on Interstate 95 instead of blaming the people who were trapped in the situation.
Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who serves as the volunteer co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin Coalition.
Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who serves as the volunteer co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition.