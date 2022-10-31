Commentary: Being kind is our untapped superpower

Fran Hauser used to field a question that, for a while, she struggled to answer.

“How can you be so nice … and still be successful?”

Fran is nice. In a half-hour interview with me last week, she was respectful, polite, and responsive. The truth is, she didn’t need to be any of those things. Hauser’s career has included holding top positions with such iconic companies as People, Time Inc., AOL and Moviefone. That’s a far cry from my own station in life at The Free Lance–Star.

But Hauser doesn’t know how to be anything but nice. That doesn’t mean it’s always been easy to balance her innate kindness with her desire to succeed in corporate America.

Her 2018 book, “The Myth Of the Nice Girl: Achieving a Career You Love Without Becoming a Person You Hate,” talks about that struggle, and how she came to embrace niceness as a superpower.

One key is understanding that being nice, and being strong, are not mutually exclusive ideas. And being nice certainly doesn’t mean being the kind of person who takes whatever abuse comes one’s way. Rather, niceness works when it’s paired with respect, as well as a strong sense of right and wrong. Being nice means being willing to share credit and to partner with others, understanding that there are plenty of opportunities for everyone to grow.

The book struck a chord. Both Audible and Amazon named it a Best Business Book of 2018. She’s since gone on to launch a career in venture capital, a world that desperately needs to hear her message.

She runs her own VC firm investing in women’s businesses. She says that overall in the VC industry, “98% of funding goes to male founders.” And that number has barely moved over the years.

No doubt, Hauser is going to have success moving that needle and beginning to balance out who venture capital benefits. But we also need her message about how to carry oneself to infiltrate the world of start-ups.

Over the past couple of years, reporting out of Silicon Valley has directed a harsh light on the abuse that male start-up leaders foist on women tech-company founders. A 2020 report by State of Women In Tech, for example, offered the following data.

65% of women founders said they were propositioned for sex (+9% from 2017)

59% of women founders experienced unwanted physical contact (-3% from 2017)

32% of women founders were groped (+7% from 2017)

24% of women founders were sent graphic photos (+14% from 2017).

Also, half of the women surveyed had been told they could raise more money were they men.

And that’s why Hauser’s message is resonating with so many. The problems are real, and Hauser is helping women to resist bending to oppressive pressure, discover their genuine selves, and lead from there.

Though her message is aimed at corporate women, we would all do well to hear what she has to say.

With midterm elections approaching, the messages from those running for office are getting more vile by the day. Sadly, we have reached a point where the hatred and bile leads to real-world consequences: the horrendous assault on Paul Pelosi this past week, and the unimaginable shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise in 2017 being just two examples.

What we say matters. It’s a lesson Hauser learned early in her career when she went over her supervisor’s head to get approval on a project. That short-term win became an issue the next time she needed her supervisor’s approval.

Hauser leaned into nice, invited her supervisor to lunch, apologized, and built a stronger working relationship.

On the surface, it seems so easy. But it isn’t. Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke poorly off the cuff about Pelosi’s attack last week. A simple, “It came out wrong and I apologize” would have been well-received. Instead, the usual level of escalating viciousness ensued.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

As Hauser wrote: “It’s time to stop leaving your kind and nurturing self at the door … and … start honoring your capacity for connections and relationships.”