Commentary: Benedict's steadfast theology in a changing world

Pope Benedict XVI was not a leader in the modern sense of the word, despite the fact that his life was indeed shaped by the modern age.

Born in 1927 in Martkl-am-Inn in Bavaria, a young Ratzinger would learn firsthand the dangers of ideology and the false promise of earthly utopias. His father was a policeman and a staunch anti-fascist, his family more Catholic than political.

Ratzinger was faced with an early choice in the 1940s. Conscription in the German Armed Forces was a foregone conclusion, and Ratzinger was quickly released in May 1945 among millions of other German soldiers. Yet the oft-repeated line about Ratzinger’s membership in the Hitler Youth was a matter of financial interest.

Peter Seewald, the late pope’s biographer, raised this question in an interview with Benedict. The response is not particularly fulfilling, but it is particularly insightful. When advised by his mathematics teacher to do so in order to reduce tuition, the young Ratzinger demurred. Seeing this, the mathematics professor, who was by no means a Nazi but labored under the regime as well, declared that he would take care of it.

After the Second World War, Ratzinger’s career as a theologian was marked with a reputation both as a liberal and as a reformer. It is difficult if not impossible to draw conclusions from his experiences during the Second World War, especially given Ratzinger’s deep and emphatic commitment against coercion and violence as he developed his theology of encounter.

During the 1950s, the vast majority of Jewish and Catholic intelligentsia worried deeply about the state of culture and equality. How was it that the most cultured and industrialized nation in Europe kicked off not just one but two global conflicts?

The answer came in the form of a rejection of equality. By treating all others as equals, it became easy to judge others who were not as refined as less than human. Rather, the solution instead was to see the image of God in others, to treat other people not as objects but as opportunities to see a reflection of their Creator.

Alongside the movement to replace equality with equity, Ratzinger recognized early that tradition was being held hostage to mere rulemaking.

Truth is not something subjective or objective, Ratzinger would argue, but rather something sacred. Laws and rules may mimic the objectivity of truth, but in the end are not the living truth. Without a driving spirit, laws become something corporeal and dead. When tradition becomes a set of rules rather than sacred revelation, the tradition itself becomes a dead thing.

The great change in Catholic thought and theology would take place with the Second Vatican Council, pivoting away from the dead triumphalism that had failed the Church in the wake of the French Revolution and changing its approach toward the modern age.

Here lies the great secret to Ratzinger’s seeming change from radical liberal reformer to das Panzerkardinal and the sobriquet of God’s Rottweiler.

It is often remarked that in order to be a critical thinker, one must have something to think critically about. Likewise, a reformer must have some substantive thing they wish to reform. In this light, Ratzinger’s theology never changed.

Rather, the times changed, and as they changed so too did Ratzinger’s entrenchment against the spirit of the times. After the violent and tumultuous year of 1968 and seeing the hand of Soviet Communism behind the movement, Ratzinger would join a series of thinkers who could not reconcile radical reform with violent revolution.

In this struggle, Ratzinger would find the personality whose joint careers would define the other.

Karol Cardinal Wojtyla of Krakow first noticed the young theologian and began the partnership that defined the work of both men. Wojtyla’s rise would complement Ratzinger’s rise, with the latter being raised to Archbishop of Munich and quickly becoming cardinal in 1977, while the former would be elected as with the better known honorific of Pope John Paul II in October 1978.

By 1981, Ratzinger would find himself in charge of the Sacred Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. During this time, Ratzinger would field multiple appeals to the Vatican on questions of moral and liturgical import.

As the late 20th century has bled into the early 21st century, the questions have become more stark. With regards to abortion, does every human being have the basic right to exist? Or do we have an unimpeded right to own our own bodies? With regards to human sexuality, what are the consequences of dividing the pleasurable activities from the procreative functions of the sexual act? What forms the basic building block of society: families or individuals?

While Ratzinger’s theology was defined by a deep respect for the human person, it ran against modern ideas of individual autonomy as the highest good. For Ratzinger and for John Paul II as well, this overriding idea that mankind could master nature was the triumph of the physical over the metaphysical, of matter over spirit.

More than this, Ratzinger was uniquely concerned with what such attitudes did to us as a society. Is belief an intensely personal act? Or when someone takes an opinion and turns that into an identity, does it alter the way we encounter one another? The way we value and treat one another as persons?

Ratzinger’s insight on these questions was to observe that as humans, we are not simply souls inhabiting bodies, but rather we are embodied beings where if we remove any part of who we are, we become less of what we were intended to be.

For this and in this, Ratzinger sees the human person in the imago Dei, not because it is a convenient argument but because Ratzinger actually believed that each and every human person is indeed a unique gift, unrepeatable in all of existence.

As persons, we engage one another, fight for a better world, invent things and create beauty. We have this tremendous capacity for love that transcends all these things, which leans us towards the good, beautiful, and ultimately to what is true. The things we can’t measure, those aren’t just the things that make life worth living, but indeed the things of God.

It is perhaps worth pausing here to reflect on one salient point so often missed. For Ratzinger, God is not only Love, but Love personified. Not just love personified, but Love resurrected in the greatest act of love that is and will ever be performed. Without this singular and incarnational fact, it is easy to conceive of Ratzinger as merely wise. Yet those who interacted and engaged with the man were made to feel and understand that Benedict’s notions of encounter were, for him, truly opportunities to engage with an image and reflection of Christ.

Pope Benedict’s election to the papacy in 2005 was marked by his resistance to the “dictatorship of reason” and his total rejection of power-based relationships. So is it worth pausing to reflect on Pope Benedict XVI’s failings. Nowhere is this more evident than the Catholic Church’s failure to recognize and meet the sexual abuse crisis head-on.

While the instances of priestly abuse have dramatically declined, the wounds are still fresh and open. In fairness, Pope Benedict did not create the crisis. Yet Benedict’s failure to take the crisis seriously under Pope John Paul II and then effectively answer the crisis as pope allowed those who perpetrated the crisis to survive.

Yet as a means of confronting this, Pope Benedict’s signature move at a time of crisis was to resign in 2012, the first pope to do so in 600 years.

To a world addicted to power, this may seem like an abdication in the face of a moral imperative. Yet an older Benedict knew what a younger Ratzinger did not and perhaps could not know. The antidote to power isn’t matched power, but refusal to meet power on its own terms.

Pope Francis, sharing much with his predecessor, continues to reach for the margins in search of those who feel abandoned and excluded. While Francis is often criticized for this, it is Benedict’s theology informing his approach, seeking out this encounter among the forgotten and unseen.

Yet Benedict’s wider example remains the dominant one. The world asks God to remove suffering, and failing to do so we have chosen to remove God. Yet despite our killing away the idea of God, suffering only seems to magnify itself. Our daily attempts to amuse ourselves to death fail to fix anything.

Only love, Benedict will tell us, can mend a broken world. Only that love which encompasses all understanding can see past a frail and fragile present and into a deeper and more meaningful future. Only with Christ, through Christ, and in Christ does the world with all its imperfections become whole.

In this, it seems fit to end as Pope Benedict XVI did on his deathbed with the passion one might greet a sunrise: “Jesus, ich liebe dich!”