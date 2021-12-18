COMMENTARY: Better government would help restore faith in democracy

Nowhere is this more visible than in a frustrating federal IT situation that Biden’s order is silent on: filing taxes.

The IRS knows, in most cases, exactly how much money a given household owes each year. So the most reasonable way for tax filing to work would be for the IRS to send out itemized bills outlining how much people owe, and what that means in terms of a refund or payment. Taxpayers could file an objection if they believe the IRS has gotten it wrong.

The absurdity of the current situation is the large number of people who are filing via commercial software that requires them to tediously input information the IRS already has into a program that makes a calculation the IRS has already done. The persistence of this system is due not to dumb bureaucrats or presidential listlessness. It exists because the IRS is prohibited by law from competing with private tax-filing software thanks to a pernicious coalition of tax-prep industry lobbyists protecting their profits and anti-tax ideologues who want to make paying taxes as annoying as possible.

This is a poisonous dynamic. More broadly, it’s the kind of maddening inefficiency that undermines public faith in democratic government. Unfortunately, it’s not clear any big solutions are in the works. For now, though, it would be nice to have an easier way to renew your passport.

Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion and writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. A co-founder and former columnist for Vox, he is also the author, most recently, of “One Billion Americans.” This column was distributed by Tribune Content Agency.