COMMENTARY: Biden shouldn’t punish doctors and hospitals for surprise billing

According to the new law, if the doctor, hospital, and the insurer cannot agree on a fair reimbursement for the services provided to the patient, the negotiation automatically goes to arbitration. What is negotiated in that arbitration process is what the doctor gets paid and what the insurer must cover. This process resolves the matter and the insured patient does not get a surprise bill.

But how the current administration is interpreting this law—set to go into effect in 2022—creates a situation that gives insurers an upper hand in their negotiations with doctors and hospitals during arbitration.

The problem is that the current proposed rule completely ignores the law as it was written and intended. The rule specifically laid out intentions that the arbiter is to weigh each factor without giving one any special consideration; but the current rule gives additional weight to one factor, median in-network price. This means that over time, the insurer can learn the median in-network price for any procedure, like setting a broken arm or a neck X–ray, which will give them leverage during negotiations because they will know their floor price.