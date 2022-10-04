Commentary: Bird-watching season was heck of a show

As the calendar flips to October, some people are lamenting the end of the summer season, and others the dusk of baseball season. Personally, my thoughts are with the fall migratory route along the Atlantic Flyway, marking the end of prime-time birding season. Heck of a season, guys!

From April to October, I saw birds I never thought I’d see—much less that I knew existed until only recently—right here in my homey northern Virginia woods: cedar waxwings, American redstarts, northern flickers, all kinds of warblers, hawks, and herons; even a scarlet tanager, which looks like it just apparated from Costa Rica.

How did I become a birder? For the first time, I started really noticing what was in my own backyard.

Across the street from my house is a pleasant half-mile path that runs along a narrow spit of trees. During peak pandemic, there wasn’t much to do other than take my then two and 4-year-old boys down this trail once or twice a day. Walking past the same scenery day after day, I started noticing things I had never noticed before: different flowers and plants growing and fading at different stages of each season, how the stream changed course after each big rainfall, and just how much life—foxes, raccoons, deer, turtles, snakes, frogs, skinks — could be packed into one narrow strip of woods.

The birds stood out. I saw so many, and so many I didn’t recognize, that I naturally started to wonder what they all were. So I dusted off my great Uncle Joe’s pair of binoculars, bought a simple field guide, and started checking off birds.

Since my adventures in backyard birding began, I’ve seen a soaring osprey plunge into the water and flap away with a large fish in its talons; a red-shouldered hawk air-mailing a snake to its chicks; a sapphire with wings called an indigo bunting whir by and hover right in front of me; and two barred owls resting together on a high branch in a steady spring rain.

Birding isn’t all fluff and feathers, though. It has its dangers, chief among them that you may start looking for birds everywhere. One day, while driving down Route 50, a hawk quickly swooped down, across and out of my field of vision. I found myself squinting and tracking it over my shoulder. Was it a red-shouldered, cooper’s, or sharp-shinned hawk? I snapped to and remembered I was going 60 mph with my wife and two boys in the backseat. Still, I really wish I knew. Maybe it was a broad-winged?

Perils aside, there are some things I’ve come to appreciate about birding. Unlike most activities — working, parenting, other hobbies — you don’t have to try at bird watching. What you will or will not see is almost entirely out of your control; you just relax and watch. You don’t need to go to a national park and hide out in tall grass with a bird whistle to see some incredible things, although the thought has crossed my mind. Your neighborhood trail or park will do.

Should you try birding and feel yourself getting impatient, I humbly offer Thoreau’s advice as a rule of thumb: “You only need sit still long enough in some attractive spot in the woods that all its inhabitants may exhibit themselves to you by turns.” How long is that? In my experience, about two minutes. If you stay in place, something will swoop or saunter into view. Sometimes it’s just a sparrow, other times it’s something wonderfully unexpected.

I’m no John Muir, but I will say this: it has been fun and deeply satisfying to recognize more of the natural world that surrounds me. It has been a revelation to discover that amazing things are ordinary and accessible — in my case, right across the street. And if you live in the commonwealth, probably right across from yours, too.

So here’s to birding season, and an open invitation to join me next year. Just BYOB for wing night.