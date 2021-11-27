Commentary: Both sides of Spotsylvania books issue must work together

AT THE Nov. 15 Spotsylvania County School

Board meeting, I passed out my “I Read Banned Books” T-shirts, signed up to speak, and found my spot in the auditorium. Once the public comments began, I found myself nodding and clapping for the views that I agreed with.

By the second speaker, I realized that the woman I was seated next to was on the other side of the issue. And I wondered if I should move to a different seat—not because I was opposed to sitting next to someone with different views, but because I was anxious about the social awkwardness of sitting through more than three hours as we attempted to ignore each other.

When she corrected the pronunciation of “Abuismail” for someone, I asked her to repeat it, and she smiled and told me she was Rabih Abuismail’s sister.

And so that Monday night was very different from what I expected.

Because I sat next to her and she was so willing to chat, I began to get a glimpse of some of her perspectives and those of her brother. By being afforded the unique opportunity to view some of the speakers through her lens, my perspective on the issue began to broaden.