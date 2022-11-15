Commentary: Boys and men need help, not tribal politics

Two of the greatest joys in my life are my sons, both now grown and finding their way in the world. They also caused me no small amount of worry.

My concerns mostly centered around their educations. Boys are struggling in today’s K–12 classrooms, and as a group they are rapidly falling behind girls in pursuing college degrees. Seems I’m not the only worried father.

Richard Reeves raised three boys, and recently shared with me that he had many of the same worries I did when his sons were growing up. As a researcher at the Brookings Institution, however, he was in a position to do a bit more than worry. He began exploring the problem.

“I used to fret about three boys and young men,” he wrote in the preface to his new book, “Now I am worried about millions.”

He worries for good reason. The troubles with boys and men go far beyond college admission and graduation rates. Men’s wages are declining, and of every four deaths by suicide or overdose, three are men. One in 5 fathers are not living with their children. And politically, we are at a stalemate on this issue.

The book that came from his research, “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It matters, and What to Do About It,” doesn’t just bemoan those struggles. It offers solutions for a problem that many don’t want to talk about. (Neither Spotsylvania nor Stafford county schools, for example, would even acknowledge the problem, much less talk about it with me.)

And the first step in solving this growing crisis is recognizing how poorly we understand it. For too long, when people discuss problems with boys, they talk in terms of fixing individuals, not the structural problems that have created the crisis. Progressives, for example, are enamored of the term “toxic masculinity.” Often used without careful definition, it “pathologiz[es] naturally occurring aspects of masculinity.” In other words, progressives want to punish boys for, well, being boys.

Conservatives, however, are no better. The political right has played on male grievance for political gain, and has put too much emphasis on the biological differences between boys and girls. (“Boys will be boys” is a pass to getting away with everything.) Consequently, they want to deal with boys’ declining performance by undoing the gains that have benefited women over the past half century.

“Rather than helping men adapt to the new world,” Reeves writes, “conservatives beguile them with promises of the old.”

Reeves wants to start by acknowledging what brain science has proven. Boys mature less quickly than girls, and they also suffer under the current drill-and-kill approach we take toward education — an approach that benefits girls. Reeves recommends making all boys start school a year later than girls. There is evidence to suggest that doing so could help boys not only in the lower grades, but in middle and high school, as well.

Though this recommendation has drawn national attention, Reeves tells me he believes there’s an even more fundamental change we can make. And we can do it right now.

Get more men into the classroom.

Only about 11% of elementary teachers are men. As Reeves shows, there’s substantial evidence to prove that having a male teacher in the classroom improves boys’ outcomes. More important, their presence does not diminish girls’ performance.

Nowhere is the importance of male teachers more important, Reeves argues, than in the subject of English. He points to one study that finds “moving U.S. students up by a single letter grade in ninth-grade English increases the probability of college enrollment by 10 percentage points.”

Reeves agrees that more shop classes would help boys, too. But English is a far more important subject.

“How well we do in English,” he told me, “is more important to your future success than anything else.”

Science, technology, engineering, and math are important subjects. But the core skills one learns in English class — seeing the world through another’s eyes, mastering language, analyzing abstract pieces of work — are skills that are critical to success, whether one’s future career is in the Marine Corps or a Washington think tank.

Refusing to discuss this problem won’t make it go away.

Fathers and their sons need to start coming clean about their frustrations. And liberals and conservatives need to set aside their tribalism and listen.

“Men are in real trouble,” Reeves writes, “not of their own making, and need help.”