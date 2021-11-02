COMMENTARY: Broken supply chain is a problem, but it’s also a chance to learn to live with less

Lockdowns and related policies caused cascading economic problems, some of which our elected leaders tried to address by throwing extra cash at Americans in the hopes that they would spend it.

As Amanda Mull writes in The Atlantic, our government and media equated consumerism with citizenship—pleading with Americans “to spend more money—to create jobs, to revitalize the economy, to save the country.”

Americans obliged, using stimulus checks and money socked away for activities and travel made impossible during lockdowns, to the great benefit of large online retailers who have enjoyed record profits over the past two years.

Remarkably, “the United States is now actually importing more physical goods than ever before,” explains Jordan Weissmann in Slate. “Measured by shipping container volume, imports were up 5 percent year-over-year in September, and up 17 percent compared with the same time in 2019.”

While discretionary spending is more concentrated among the affluent, the large cash infusions for all income levels mean that we’re all buying more stuff than usual.

A lot of it is stuff we don’t need, but it has filled the void left by activities, experiences and human interactions that missing from our lives these past two years.