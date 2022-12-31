Commentary: Can two Virginians fix Congress?

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives will vote for its next speaker, and Virginia may have a lot to do with who that will be.

Rep. Bob Good of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District is leading a charge by six hard-right, MAGA Republicans to block California Rep. Kevin McCarthy from winning the gavel. They have the votes to do it — if they stick together. It’s a déjà vu experience for McCarthy, who in 2015 had his first attempt to win the speakership derailed by members of another hard-right group, the Tea Party.

Good laid out his case against McCarthy in a Dec. 28 opinion piece for the Richmond Times–Dispatch.

His main complaint? The same predictable clap-trap he’s been spewing since earning his seat in 2020 — Democrats are the devil and must be stopped. “Minority Leader McCarthy,” he wrote, “promised us that we would use every procedural tool at our disposal to thwart the radical Democrat agenda. However, that did not happen.”

His case against McCarthy said more about Good — and his utter lack of ideas — than the man he opposes. Good has one play — hating Democrats and obstructing legislation. As our sister paper the Daily Progress in Charlottesville, which sits in the 5th District, has written: In his first term, Good voted “against almost everything. This earned him a dubious distinction as the fifth least bipartisan member of the 435-member House.”

Perhaps, however, there’s a way Good’s stubbornness may actually prove good for the country.

If he succeeds in obstructing McCarthy’s goal of becoming speaker — and obstructing is the one thing Good knows how to do — another Virginian may have an opportunity to help elect a speaker who can push Congress away from gridlock.

Abigail Spanberger of the 7th District is a vice chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus. Split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, the PSC exists to do what Americans say they want Congress to do — work in a bipartisan fashion to solve the country’s problems.

Spanberger was no fan of out-going Speaker Nancy Pelosi, voting against her run for speaker on two previous occasions. And she has a long record over the past four years of working with Republicans to get bipartisan bills passed.

I asked Spanberger in November, before the controversy over McCarthy boiled over, if she thought the caucus could flex its muscles in a narrowly divided Congress to get constructive legislation through. The Senate and the presidency are in Democrat hands, after all, so any legislation coming out of the House that plays strictly to the Republican base has no chance of becoming law. That’s a formula for two years of nothing happening on Capitol Hill.

At the time, she stressed that there were still a lot of moving parts — how many new members would the PSC actually have in the new Congress, for example — so it was too early to say how big a roll it could play. But she recognized that there may be windows of opportunity.

“I think for Republican members who are trying to pull things toward effective governance,” she said, “having [PSC] as partners, where they can say ‘Listen, there will be Democrats who will come with us if we work’” on certain targeted issues like border security or public safety could prove important.

If there are issues where PSC Democrats would cross over to support effective legislation, might they also cross over to support an effective speaker?

To be sure, it’s a longshot, but if the voting drags out and Good’s Freedom Caucus backers refuse to yield, it’s not impossible to imagine a scenario whereby a Republican member of the PSC becomes a candidate.

Should Spanberger and a handful of other PSC Democrats coalesce around a Republican PSC member (or even a more-mainstream non-PSC Republican) that the rest of the party — sans Good and his cohort — could support, we could see a speaker elevated whose first priority is problem-solving.

That would spell bad news for FOX News and MSNBC, who would have to start thinking constructively about Congress as opposed to attacking their ideological enemies.

But it would be a welcome change for the rest of us.

And quite an exhilarating start to the New Year.