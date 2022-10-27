Commentary: Can we trust polls? Depends on which ones you look to

Just how reliable are voter projections in Virginia’s hotly contested races, which are just days away? It depends on the polls, and poll aggregators, you use.

FiveThirtyEight in 2020 correctly predicted the winners of the presidency, the U.S. Senate (32 of 35 Senate races) after the Georgia runoffs, and 417 of 435 U.S. House seats. It was a remarkable achievement.

Established 14 years ago by Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight is focused on opinion, polling analysis, politics, and sports blogging. According to a Sept. 22 article by Phillip Meylan, the site is a trusted polling aggregator, though it has been criticized for its favorable coverage of former President Donald Trump.

As of this printing, FiveThirtyEight, which runs simulated elections to project the odds of winning, has experienced Virginia political incumbents Rob Wittman, R-1st; H. Morgan Griffith, R-9th; and Ben Cline, R-6th coming out on top in 99 out of 100 simulated elections.

Gerry Connolly, D-11th and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, take 94 out of 100 simulated elections.

In short, those candidates are highly likely to win their races. The story gets a bit murkier in other contests.

Incumbent Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, wins 75 out of 100 times.

On the Eastern Shore, Virginia’s 2nd District State Sen. Jen Kiggans wins 52 out of 100 simulated elections over incumbent Congresswoman Elaine Luria, suggesting the race is going to be very close.

Veterans and independent voters are bolstered by Kiggans’ military and legislative experience, which helps her against her fellow veteran Luria.

Both Yesli Vega, the Republican nominee in the 7th District, and Hung Cao of the 10th District, a veteran, trouble many vets by failing to support funding for Ukraine.

Now, compare FiveThirty-

Eight with the prognostications of RealClearPolitics, which was established in 2000 by John McIntyre and Tom Bevan. It also leans conservative and has been called pro-Donald Trump by a 2020 Knight Foundation study. It provides projections, news, and op-eds from other publications in addition to its own contributors.

Their Virginia forecasts at press time—focusing on the 10th, 2nd, and 7th districts—paint a very different picture from FiveThirtyEight’s data. RealClearPolitics has Spanberger and Vega in a toss-up race, while suggesting the race in the 2nd District is leaning Republican. RCP does have Wexton leading Cao in the 10th.

Examining fundraising also sheds light, unfortunately, on what drives voters in campaigns.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Spanberger has raised and spent $7,507,555 and currently has $582,133 available. Vega had total receipts of $2,298,087 and as of Sept. 30 has $422,594 available. Vega also has outstanding debts of almost a quarter of a million dollars.

In the 2nd District race, we see Luria has raised over $8 million. The irony is that while Luria has raised four times as much as her opponent, projections show Kiggans can win.

Kiggans, unlike Vega, took the debate stage with Luria in heated presentations where Kiggans held her own. It shows the genuine advantage of engaging in a debate, which validates to me The Free Lance–Star Oct. 18 editorial, “Blame Vega for three debate fails.”

While turnout remains the final factor, more reliable polls suggest the Republican Party and their Democratic counterparts and PACs can achieve victory on Election Day with greater financing of campaigns like Spanberger and Kiggans over their opponents. The experience argument in the Spanberger election validates her fundraising haul. Imagine what more funding could do for Kiggans’s campaign in the final days.

Again, I strongly suggest the independent voter’s need to vote the person, not the party.