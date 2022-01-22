Commentary: Charlie Chaplin's messages are timeless

ALTHOUGH Charlie
Chaplin honed his craft
in the now dust-covered formats of vaudeville and silent film, the world’s first global movie star remains an important voice who speaks to us about key questions involving political power and our shared humanity.
Chaplin’s films explored societal problems and possible remedies that spoke to his time, and still speak to ours. The iconoclastic, controversial, and tumultuous work of Chaplin provides an important backdrop for appreciating his legacy as one of history’s most effective users of mass media to shape political and cultural messages.
Like most of us, Chaplin didn’t always have a clear answer to the vexing problems of modern life, as the sometimes-silent comic could be vague and uncertain when it came to messages in his movies. Indeed, Charlie Chaplin’s political messages and his life experiences could be a labyrinth of conflicting views. But decoding the man and his work is part of what makes him so interesting.
Despite his film’s focus on social and political themes, there is no record that Chaplin ever voted in his native Britain, nor did he ever seek to become a U.S. citizen during nearly four decades of residence in California. Chaplin was troubled by expansive governmental power, but he enthusiastically backed the New Deal to counter the Great Depression.
His friends ranged from John Steinbeck, the radical author of “The Grapes of Wrath,” to Winston Churchill, the conservative wartime U.K. prime minister who adored Chaplin as an entertainer and reveled in how Chaplin’s anti-Nazi filmmaking helped energize the British public against Hitler.
At his core, Chaplin expressed a great belief in “The People,” and the potential of human collectives to work together to solve difficult problems. He had great contempt for those elites who created those problems, which he blamed largely on political authorities who abused their power and sought to rule by intensifying the fear and hatred of one group against another.
Chaplin hated war, but he hated dictators even more. In his passion-filled finale to “The Great Dictator,” for example, Chaplin tried to impress upon filmgoers his personal belief in collective human potential: “We don’t want to hate or despise each other.” His expansive mockery of Hitler in that film stands head and shoulders above the parody of political figures offered in the years since on film or in the political comedy of late-night television.
To Chaplin, even his signature character The Tramp knew that human beings were smarter, kinder, and better than to be fooled for long by the charlatans who often end up in positions of power. Unlike many more-cautious filmmakers of his era, Chaplin took risks when he challenged political authority and power, and mocked the absurdity of political blowhards who might talk about making things better but rarely delivered.
Chaplin sometimes could be an angry populist, prone in his films to kick an abusive police officer in the backside when he was not looking and to ridicule a clueless rich person. To FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, though, these often comic and sometimes bitter criticisms of capitalism and governmental authority added up to dangerous anti-American subversive messages. Hoover had agents monitor him for years, just waiting for an opportunity to pounce on one of America’s most visible non-citizens. When Chaplin left the U.S. for a European promotional tour during the depths of the McCarthy era, the U.S. government revoked his U.S. visa and thereby blocked his return. Rather than challenge the decision, which was made without any hearing, Chaplin instead moved to Switzerland.
In his battles with the J. Edgar Hoovers, though, Chaplin had the last laugh, returning briefly to Hollywood in triumph in 1972 to receive a lifetime achievement Oscar—and what still stands as the longest standing ovation in the history of the Academy Awards.
Chaplin’s oldest films are now being seen by the great-great-grandchildren of their original viewers, and his extraordinary mixture of politics, social comedy, and slapstick humor keeps us thinking about politics—and laughing about those with money and power—to this day.
Stephen Farnsworth is professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and the author or co-author of seven books, most recently “Late Night with Trump: Political Humor and the American Presidency.” He will speak on Chaplin as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Series on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The talk will be live-streamed and can be accessed via the program website: umw.edu/greatlives.