Commentary: Charlie Chaplin's messages are timeless

Chaplin sometimes could be an angry populist, prone in his films to kick an abusive police officer in the backside when he was not looking and to ridicule a clueless rich person. To FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, though, these often comic and sometimes bitter criticisms of capitalism and governmental authority added up to dangerous anti-American subversive messages. Hoover had agents monitor him for years, just waiting for an opportunity to pounce on one of America’s most visible non-citizens. When Chaplin left the U.S. for a European promotional tour during the depths of the McCarthy era, the U.S. government revoked his U.S. visa and thereby blocked his return. Rather than challenge the decision, which was made without any hearing, Chaplin instead moved to Switzerland.

In his battles with the J. Edgar Hoovers, though, Chaplin had the last laugh, returning briefly to Hollywood in triumph in 1972 to receive a lifetime achievement Oscar—and what still stands as the longest standing ovation in the history of the Academy Awards.

Chaplin’s oldest films are now being seen by the great-great-grandchildren of their original viewers, and his extraordinary mixture of politics, social comedy, and slapstick humor keeps us thinking about politics—and laughing about those with money and power—to this day.

Stephen Farnsworth is professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and the author or co-author of seven books, most recently "Late Night with Trump: Political Humor and the American Presidency. "