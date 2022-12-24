Commentary: Christmas paper, happy faces, and credit card shock

Today is Christmas, one of the two holiest days of the year for Christians.

It is the biggest day of the year for children, who have waited months for Santa Claus’ arrival and are right now in the process of destroying everything the Jolly Old Elf brought.

It is a day for families to get together and enjoy good food, good conversation, and even some football.

Tonight, while merchants are smiling as they look at their bottom lines, the rest of us are wondering how we are going to pay for all the things we bought. Credit card statement shock is less than two weeks away. Hopefully, the joy of giving will be worth the strain on our wallets.

Some, of course, will not celebrate as lavishly as others. Just remember, however, that it is the thought, not the price of the gift, that is important.

Even for those who can afford it, buying for adults is not easy. Most of us already have what we want or need, which makes Christmas shopping extremely difficult.

My children have learned how to please me – Diet Cokes and Hershey bars wrapped with Christmas cheer. Gifts that are simple and inexpensive but ones that will make me happy.

If you are surrounded by family today, consider yourself lucky, because there are some people out there who have no one. Treasure your family time because one day those most important to you will not be around for the holidays.

For some of us, there is already an empty spot in our hearts created by the death of a family member since last Christmas. We may be sad, but we must remember that life is for the living. And for every loss there seems to be someone new that comes into our lives. The faces may change, but life goes on.

The benefit of celebrating Christmas on Sunday is the fact that there are football games on TV today, a whole host of them. Remember that these players, coaches, and other team employees are giving up their holiday to entertain you.

Of course, they’re also getting paid millions to do it, so we can’t cry too loudly for them. Still, they miss their families, too.

Papa’s big job today is cleaning up the trash, that once beautiful wrapping paper that is now ripped to shreds and strewn all over the floor. Next week the trash collectors bring out their heavy-duty trucks.

Tonight we will all settle in for a long winter’s nap and another Christmas will be over.

I hope for you and your family that this has been the best one yet.

So, to all I say, “Merry Christmas!”