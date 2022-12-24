Commentary: Christmas within the African American Community

Having breakfast and exchanging gifts at Big Mama’s (also known as Grandma) house with generations of family members, participating in Christmas plays (whether you want to or not), attending Christmas services in our Sunday best clothes (new suits and dresses), visiting our aunts, uncles, friends, and neighbors for fun and a quick bite to eat (that became a full meal), and having dinner at our in-law’s or our sweetheart’s house have been and remain staple traditions of celebrating Christmas within the African American community.

Christmas remains a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and others more than ourselves, a time to reflect upon our many blessings despite the things we may not have, and a time to find refuge in our faith despite the many challenges of life. Types of foods, lengths and conduct of worship services, and types of celebrations may differ regionally, within religious denominations, and within ethnic groups, but Jesus remains the reason for celebrating Christmas for all who believe that He is God’s greatest gift to the world.

I am a proud member of the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Stafford, where “Everybody is Somebody” for God. Our history is a long one. Founded May 16, 1818 near Roseville by Rev. Horace Crutcher, our church – originally a slab wood arbor – has long nurtured people spiritually and academically. As the historical marker at our building notes: “The Mt. Olive Community founded Mt. Olive School soon after the Civil War. They hewed out the wilderness and drew up a highway for coming generations to have a path to follow.”

MOBC was founded by a white minister, because Blacks, whether free or slave, could not legally congregate without a white person present. Imagine what life was like for a slave on Christmas morning in 1818, almost 43 years before the American Civil War. I invite you to go a step further and read about Christmas experiences of enslaved African American living in Stafford County, Virginia, and throughout our great nation that are well documented. Understanding this part of our history invokes a deeper understanding of why the African American community celebrates Christmas as we do today.

On a very basic level, the Christmas season did much to help slaves endure the rigors of slavery. Frederick Douglass was born the same year that MOBC was founded – 1818. Douglass gained notoriety as an outspoken abolitionist, author, and orator who detailed his experiences as a slave and once mentioned that Christmas meant gifts of food and clothes.

Many slave owners allowed their slaves time to tend to their gardens, hunt, and visit family and friends living on neighboring plantations; Christmas was especially important to slaves, as they were free to celebrate as a community of families.

Some slave owners, however, used the Christmas season as a means to fracture slave solidarity by imposing a system of holiday-based rewards and punishments that encouraged obedience, productivity, and dismantled families by selling slaves during this time of the year; these sales often prompted heartbreaking acts of violence, including suicide and self-mutilation.

Slaves relied heavily upon their faith, families, and community to overcome conditions and treatments that would have been otherwise unbearable.

Faith, family, and community remain prominent attributes within African-American culture. Thus, spreading love, hope, and joy at Christmas with Big Mama and family, church members, friends, neighbors, and strangers remain important aspects within the African-American community.

Remember — Jesus Christ is the reason for the Christmas season. Let us stand united in our faith as brothers and sisters in Christ regardless of race, cultural differences, or any weight that hinders the race as God has set before us. Recall what the bible says in 1 Corinthians 12:12 -27, “For as the body is one and has many members, but all the members of that one body, being many, are one body, so also is Christ. For by one Spirit, we were all baptized into one body—whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free—and have all been made to drink into one Spirit.”

I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year on behalf of MOBC officers and members. May God continue to bless you, our community, and our nation.