Commentary: Coveted AAA rating is about more than low-interest loans

Last week, Moody’s Investment Services announced it has reaffirmed Stafford County’s AAA bond rating. This rating is not simply coveted and prestigious, it’s rare. There are currently only 12 nations in the world, as well as 14 states and 49 counties in the U.S., that have achieved this accomplishment.

Stafford earned this rating despite its political instability over the past six years. Since 2016, the county has had six administrators. This following a 34-year run when only three people held that critical post. Given this turbulence, many inside the George L. Gordon Administration Building breathed a sigh of relief regarding Moody’s determination.

The county’s earning AAA status received little fanfare outside the building, however. This is understandable, because many in the general public consider finance one of the more mundane functions of local government. This announcement, however, deserves a deeper look, as it will have ramifications that benefit every citizen and taxpayer in Stafford County for years to come.

On the surface, municipal bond ratings are merely tools used by investors to determine the rate at which governments can borrow money. In reality, they also serve as a report card or a check-up on the financial and managerial health of a government entity.

The three major ratings agencies – Moody’s, S&P Global, and Fitch Ratings – issue ratings for federal, state, and local governments in the United States and throughout the world. The ratings criteria used by these agencies include analysis of the following: economy and tax base, debt structure and capacity, overall financial condition and budgetary performance, demographics, and management practices of the governing body/administration.

That level of analysis means Stafford County didn’t join this elite club by happenstance; it is the end result of years of planning.

More than a decade ago, county staff worked closely with the Board of Supervisors to develop rigorous financial policies and standards, which created the culture and legal framework necessary to achieve this coveted goal. The long-term vision of budget hawks on the Board of Supervisors, coupled with the leadership of County Administrator Anthony Romanello, created a culture that carries on regardless of the political actors who have come and gone over the past decade.

This combination of culture and policies are key to Stafford’s financial health, given the fact that Stafford has staggered election cycles for the Board which opens the door to political instability.

What does all this mean for Stafford’s taxpayers?

While it may not be a perfect comparison, the simplest way to understand the effect of a bond rating is to think of it in terms of a personal credit score. When an individual seeks to borrow money, the lender has a financial interest in the prospective borrower’s ability and responsibility to repay the loan. Generally, the higher the prospective borrower’s credit score, the less risk there is to the lender, and therefore, the lower the interest rates on the loan.

So, a county with a credit rating of AA+ might be likened to an individual with a very good credit score (generally in the range of 750-799), while a county with a AAA rating would be similar to an individual with an excellent credit score (generally in the range of 800-850). While the difference in borrowing rates between a AA+ county and a AAA county will vary based upon many factors, one study indicated that the AAA rating could result in a borrowing rate approximately 0.25% lower than the borrowing rate for a AA+.

That may not sound like much, but on a $20 million bond issuance, the difference in interest is over a half million dollars. On a $100 million borrowing (e.g., the upcoming borrowing for high school No. 6), that difference in rates could surpass $2.5 million over 20 years.

As is often the case in government, it is not the flashy headlines or the loudest actors who have the greatest impact. Rather it is the details and process that produce the result. In this case, Stafford County has a long history of solid and stable financial leadership, and the result is national recognition in the form of a AAA bond rating, as well as lower taxes for taxpayers.