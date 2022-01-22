Commentary: CRT and the race to the bottom

Students aren’t dumb, and they want to know how the past influences their present. They are going to see movies like “King Richard,” and some may want to talk about how the racism and bigotry the Williams sisters faced as they climbed the ladder to becoming professional tennis stars is in their lives, too.

Then there’s the issue of how teachers would be able to teach the Constitution. Was the issue of slavery baked into the Constitution, and did it adversely affect Blacks for generations? Yes, says Akhil Amar in “America’s Constitution: A Biography,” and in profound ways.

“Many of the Constitution’s clauses,” he writes, “specifically accommodated or actually strengthened slavery, although the word itself appeared nowhere in the document.”

Is it that hard to imagine a student wanting to explore the extent to which that legacy may continue today?

And then there’s the Civil War. Will the argument that slavery is the driving cause of the conflict be deemed “divisive” because many today want to believe that slavery wasn’t the cause for the war?