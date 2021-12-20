COMMENTARY: Democratic agenda in Congress is too narrow

Here is a key example.

Since the 1980s Democrats have fought for paid parental leave and child care support for working families, especially to provide support for working mothers. Working mothers need financial support and job protection after they give birth, and they, and their husbands (or wives) need financial support to put their children in high-quality daycare (and the government needs to support the daycare system itself) so they can return to the workplace.

This Democratic position is in conflict with the values of many Republican, independent and Democratic voters themselves who would prefer to have one parent at home in the early years of a child’s life. These couples would rather have a tax credit for a stay-at-home parent than funds for child care. It would not cost any more money to fund the tax credit than child care, since couples would get a choice whether to take money if a partner in the marriage quit their job or if they wanted support for child care.

The issue is about a moral or cultural norm concerning the way couples want to resolve their work and family responsibilities.