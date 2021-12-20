COMMENTARY: Democratic agenda in Congress is too narrow

WHAT the Democrats in Washington are not hearing from many voters who are not pure Democrats or pure Republicans is that more financial resources, though critical, are not all that they want.
The infrastructure bill, which passed two weeks ago, and the social services bill, which is still being debated, are both, essentially, about providing American citizens, especially middle-class, working-class and unemployed citizens, with more money to address their vast challenges: providing high quality child care, obtaining high-quality health care, getting good jobs, securing some paid parental leave, obtaining funds to pay for expenses involved in raising their children and more.
Admittedly parts of both bills also concern values like public safety, namely the benefits of having safe roads, bridges and ports and a clean environment. But even here, these benefits are “material” benefits and not benefits that concern fundamental moral and cultural norms.
The election of Glenn Youngkin as governor in Virginia provided Democrats with some evidence that voters in a swing state are not only or even chiefly concerned with material benefits. Indeed, Youngkin’s victory may have relied most on education, and in particular, whether parents should have a say about what is taught in schools. Education is of course primarily a state and local matter; nevertheless, there is a lesson here.
Likewise, the race issue was also important as there has been a backlash against the teaching of critical race theory—or let’s just say the teaching of the details about how Blacks were brought to the colonies in chains and enslaved for 200 years. And race issues certainly go beyond our schools.
Democrats who want to win their Congressional seats in districts without a strong Democratic majority and Senate candidates and President Biden himself who are looking at their elections in 2022 or 2024 would do well to avoid only addressing the so-called material benefits that citizens certainly want for themselves and their families.
What Max Weber called the “ideational” issues need to be addressed, too. Indeed, industrial capitalism itself he famously argued in “The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism” arose due to both material and ideational causes. The ideational causes, namely the individualistic self-reliant belief system of Protestantism itself, including the ascetic Calvinist doctrine of predestination that still required hard work to prove one was worthy of spending eternity in heaven, drove the rise of capitalism just as much as the material foundation of industrialization itself.
Democrats need to balance their material focus with ideational concerns as well, including education and race. But they also need to frame policies that provide material benefits to citizens in ways that also speak to cultural and moral norms. This strategy is more subtle.
Here is a key example.
Since the 1980s Democrats have fought for paid parental leave and child care support for working families, especially to provide support for working mothers. Working mothers need financial support and job protection after they give birth, and they, and their husbands (or wives) need financial support to put their children in high-quality daycare (and the government needs to support the daycare system itself) so they can return to the workplace.
This Democratic position is in conflict with the values of many Republican, independent and Democratic voters themselves who would prefer to have one parent at home in the early years of a child’s life. These couples would rather have a tax credit for a stay-at-home parent than funds for child care. It would not cost any more money to fund the tax credit than child care, since couples would get a choice whether to take money if a partner in the marriage quit their job or if they wanted support for child care.
The issue is about a moral or cultural norm concerning the way couples want to resolve their work and family responsibilities.
The Democrats, as soon as possible, need to listen to the people of their states and find a way to broaden their family policy agenda. This would help them win votes from swing voters and motivate some working moms or potential moms, or dads, to vote rather than sit out the next election.
In short, Democrats need to broaden their conception of how to promote a fair family policy for the people of the United States, one that promotes equal opportunities for all couples. Moreover, they need to use the family policy as a model for other policies on their agenda.
The people of the United States certainly want relief on their financial burdens, but that is not all that they want.
Dave Anderson has taught political philosophy at five colleges and universities, is editor of Leveraging (Springer, 2014), and ran for Congress in Maryland’s 8th District in 2016.