Commentary: Despite speaker debacle, GOP may be on track

Is the Republican Party any closer to getting its act together prior to the 2024 presidential election?

Despite the Speaker of the House debacle last week, it just might be.

It took 15 votes to elect California Rep. Kevin McCarthy to that post with several hardline rightwing conservatives holding out until the very end.

Not since before the Civil War has it taken that many votes to put the House of Representatives back into operating mode.

Despite calls along the way to withdraw, McCarthy hung in there and finally won the prestigious post. His victory, however, doesn’t come with much security, because several votes were bought with the rule concession that his ouster could be brought to a vote by one disgruntled House member.

In other words, he will be walking on eggshells for the duration of his term.

That concession, along with several others, came from the far right, that element of the Republican Party that has thrown the GOP into disarray since the formation of the Tea Party more than a decade ago.

Those conservative representatives controlled just enough votes to hold up McCarthy’s election, and they used that power to get some of what they wanted. In real life, of course, this is called blackmail. In politics, it is called compromise.

But the conservative holdouts constituted a small minority, which means that just maybe the Republican Party is coming to its senses. More mainstream Republicans, like McCarthy, are now replacing the hardline Trumpsters that have thrown the GOP into disarray.

In fact, those Republican members of Congress who two years ago were bowing down to the Patron Saint of Arrogance, because they feared they could not win reelection if they didn’t, are now distancing themselves from Trump.

This bodes well for the Republican presidential primary election, which is a little more than a year away. As more and more of his followers slip away, it seems less and less likely that the former president can secure enough votes to pick up the GOP nomination. What his candidacy can do, however, is split the vote to such an extent that some dark horse candidate could become the GOP standard bearer.

Republicans must hope that any such dark horse candidate is a moderate, because the American people have had enough of rightwing conservative leadership. Without a more mainstream candidate, the GOP can kiss the 2024 election goodbye.

To that end, those who heard Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s farewell remarks last week walked away believing that this moderate Republican might just be ready to step into the presidential candidate pool.

And Hogan could well be the man the GOP needs to rally around. He is not flashy, but he is solid, an honest politician who plays the game the right way. Hogan would make a good president.

Will he run? Who knows. But some of his farewell remarks gave the distinct impression that he is testing the waters.

With midterm elections out of the way and Congress now back in business, the political focus clearly shifts to the 2024 presidential election.

Right now the Democrats seem in control, especially if President Biden’s health holds and he runs again. But the Republicans, who are turning away from Donald Trump, are gaining ground.

McCarthy’s election as Speaker of the House indicates that the GOP is moving more toward the center, and that’s what it will have to do to win the White House next year.

The days of the Tea Party Movement and Trumpmania are over. Now it is time for the GOP to get back to reality.

And McCarthy’s election as speaker is a move in that direction.