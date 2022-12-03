Commentary: Donald Trump for king!

Several times during the former president Donald Trump’s turbulent term, I wrote that he was a terrible president but he would make a great king.

Now, apparently, there are Republicans who feel the same way.

On the front lawn of the Republican headquarters in Culpeper there are signs that read: “MAGA — KING — 2024.” Beside the script is a picture of Donald Trump.

Trump for king! Well, he is totalitarian, a man who wants to rule his own way, one who doesn’t want to share power with other branches of government, a ruler who believes his reign should not end, even if it is the will of the people.

But to see signs suggesting that he be crowned king on the front lawn of the Republican headquarters? That is a bit strange, even in these crazy political times.

It is not as if someone sneaked in there in the dead of night and placed the signs as a prank. If that was the case, GOP officials would have removed them in a heartbeat.

No, the signs have been up for more than a week and no one has bothered them. They remain right there on the town’s main drag for all to see.

Now comes the big question. Why would Republicans, many of whom have the Constitution tattooed on their forehead, put out signs recommending that Trump be elected (or declared) king in 2024? After all, the Founding Fathers made it clear that America was never to have a king (or a queen).

There are two possible explanations. First, radical, ultraconservative Republicans placed the signs on the lawn because they really do believe their fearless leader should be king.

More likely, however, mainstream Republicans think Trump’s run for president in 2024 is a joke and are expressing their sentiments in public. Hopefully, that is the case.

I have not talked to a single Republican who is the least bit excited about Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. Quite the opposite. Since his announcement two weeks ago, most mainstream Republicans are disappointed and angry, and predictably so.

They believe that Trump’s candidacy will all but assure the Democrats a victory two years from now. Further, they know that Trump understands — or should understand — that fact. Even some of his staunchest supporters are beginning to realize that Donald Trump cares little about the Republican Party and only about himself.

Fortunately, there may be hope. While some Republicans are jokingly (we hope) trying to find Trump a crown, former Vice President (under Trump) Mike Pence is out promoting his new book, “So Help Me God.”

When politicians write books about themselves, it is usually an indication that they plan to seek a higher office in the foreseeable future. Is Pence considering a presidential run in 2024? There are many mainstream Republicans who hope he is.

From all indications, the book is a very positive effort that gives credit to others for the former vice president’s successes. And, after six years of negativity, positive is what the Republican Party needs right now.

Although many Americans respect and applaud Pence for the way he handled the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, Trump will undoubtedly demonize him for not standing up for America and breaking the law on that fateful day.

Pence, if he runs, must be prepared for the wrath of Trump, but after four years of serving with the former president, you can be sure he knows the ground rules. And Pence has shown that he has the strength and character to stand up to Trump in what would likely be a brutal primary campaign.

Many feel that Pence has the best chance of any likely GOP candidates to put a Republican back in the White House in 2024. He is mild mannered yet firm, is a man of strong character who does not appear to have any skeletons in his closet.

He is also a man who understands that there are three branches of power under the Constitution and, unlike Trump, would be willing to work with the other two.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is probably hoping that his followers will heed the signs in front of the Republican headquarters and declare him king.

Who knows? Maybe it was The Donald who put the signs there.

He would certainly have the nerve.