Commentary: Former Miss USA’s suicide exposes the myth of ‘having it all’

News of Kryst’s death felt like a one-two punch coming a week after news of another hurtpiece: the death of actress Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., by suicide. He was 26.

CBS anchor Gayle King summed up the shock following Kryst’s death when she said: “Nobody saw this coming. And this is what’s so upsetting to me. How do you know to offer someone help if they don’t know they need the help? That’s why this is hitting me so hard.”

I understand her reaction. People want to help, but too often we miss the signs, which may include feelings of worthlessness, mood swings, and giving away possessions, according to the National Organization for People of Color Against Suicide. After any tragedy, it’s only natural to wonder what might have been done to prevent it.

We need to be cognizant of the fact that 1 in 5 of all Americans will experience mental illness in a given year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The past two years have made things worse.