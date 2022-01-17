COMMENTARY: Francis Perkins helped provide a New Deal to Americans

Two years ago, in early 2020, when America first braced for the onslaught of the COVID epidemic, a temporarily united Congress reached for a tool that would help cushion the blow.
With widespread job losses looming, Congress voted almost unanimously in late March to expand the nation’s unemployment insurance system to provide an alternate source of income to America’s workers.
Last year, a record 48 million people found economic refuge through state unemployment insurance programs, up from just 5 million the year before the pandemic. It was a vital lifeline, allowing people who had lost their jobs to feed their families and heat their homes when the world’s economy shut down.
Unknown to all but a few, however, is the name of the person who deserves the credit for creating the program: It was a woman named Frances Perkins, a social reformer from New York, who paved the way for unemployment insurance in America.
Today, Perkins is mostly known as the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet, but her role was far greater. She was arguably one of the most important and successful progressive politicians, male or female, in U.S. history.
National unemployment insurance is only one of Perkins’s accomplishments. She was also the driving force behind Social Security, a source of support to some 68 million aging Americans; the 40-hour work week; the ban on child labor; the international fire safety code and the National Labor Relations Act, which gave workers the right to organize and form unions.
Perkins was also the mastermind behind the Civilian Conservation Corps, which put 3 million men and women to work during the Great Depression building trails and planting trees across the country. She also championed the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan program, which has provided a route to home ownership for some 50 million families.
Perkins’s legacy is everywhere today.
Her personal story is as remarkable as her accomplishments. Deeply religious but socially avant garde, Perkins was a genius who found ways to do things that generations of civic reformers had been unable to achieve.
Born in 1880, Perkins grew up in a middle-class family in Worcester, Mass., but made friends on all levels of the social ladder. Navigating smoothly in political circles that were usually closed to women, she effectively lobbied for legislation that recast the American workplace, first in New York and then in Washington, D.C.
Her public life began in 1911, when she happened to witness one of the worst workplace accidents of the era, the Triangle Shirtwaist fire, where some 146 workers died in an overcrowded factory in Greenwich Village. A veteran settlement-house worker, Perkins was selected by Teddy Roosevelt to head a committee to investigate the causes of the fire and explore ways to reduce similar conflagrations.
While only in her 30s, and before women even had the right to vote, Perkins spearheaded New York state hearings that cast a sharp light on abusive and unsafe conditions in offices and factories and led to the enactment of scores of state and federal laws reducing workplace hazards.
Perkins became a top political advisor to New York governor Al Smith and later to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, serving on the state industrial commission. When Roosevelt was elected president, he asked her to become his secretary of labor, where she worked at his side for 12 years.
She was ambivalent about taking the job but felt she had to do so. A committed Episcopalian, Perkins believed that her faith called her to Washington to seek reforms she believed America needed. Perkins’s revolutionary social safety net became known as the New Deal.
Kirstin Downey is a longtime Washington Post journalist and the author of a biography of Frances Perkins called “The Woman Behind the New Deal.“ Downey will share her thoughts, the result of nine years of research into Perkins’s life and work, as part of the 19th season of the William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series at the University of Mary Washington. The lecture will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, and can be accessed through the program webpage at umw.edu/greatlives.