COMMENTARY: Francis Perkins helped provide a New Deal to Americans

Two years ago, in early 2020, when America first braced for the onslaught of the COVID epidemic, a temporarily united Congress reached for a tool that would help cushion the blow.

With widespread job losses looming, Congress voted almost unanimously in late March to expand the nation’s unemployment insurance system to provide an alternate source of income to America’s workers.

Last year, a record 48 million people found economic refuge through state unemployment insurance programs, up from just 5 million the year before the pandemic. It was a vital lifeline, allowing people who had lost their jobs to feed their families and heat their homes when the world’s economy shut down.

Unknown to all but a few, however, is the name of the person who deserves the credit for creating the program: It was a woman named Frances Perkins, a social reformer from New York, who paved the way for unemployment insurance in America.

Today, Perkins is mostly known as the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet, but her role was far greater. She was arguably one of the most important and successful progressive politicians, male or female, in U.S. history.