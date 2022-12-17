Commentary: Free-thinkers still exist; we need more

It finally happened.

A member of Congress finally had the courage to stand up and say, “I’ve had enough of this partisan politics garbage and I’m going to put myself in a position where I can think for myself without party pressure!”

I am referring, of course, to Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema, who last week kissed the Democratic Party goodbye and became an independent.

The rift between Democrats and Republicans has become so pronounced that very little is getting done in Washington. We no longer have political disagreement; we have political warfare. And America is suffering because of it.

It is no longer about what is good for the country. It is about what is good for the party. You follow the party line – whether you agree with it or not – or you pay the price, as happened with Liz Cheney.

The day of free thinking in Washington is over. You will think what the party thinks, or else. That sounds like communism or Nazism, except that in Russia and Germany there was only one party. At least America still has two parties out to rule the world.

The Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the Capitol is living proof that if either party could take complete control of this country, it would in a heartbeat. Both the Democrats and the Republicans are ready and willing to have their way with the American people. Each party wants it all.

The two parties don’t seem to be able to agree on anything. Take the federal budget, for example. Almost every year – and sometimes more often than that – Congress threatens to shut the government down because neither the House nor the Senate can agree on a budget.

Yes! Our fearless leaders would rather see the government grind to a halt than compromise one iota. They love to play “chicken” during every budget session, waiting to see who will turn the steering wheel first. That’s not the way it is supposed to be.

What we need are more independents, more free-thinkers like Sinema, who will vote their conscience and not just the party line. But being an independent in a political war is a dangerous proposition.

Can Sinema get reelected as an independent? Her chances are not good. No matter how much good she does in Congress, she is likely to lose her next election because there are no independent voters to back her.

Still, she has a better chance of getting support from members of the Democrats than she would have if she had abandoned the GOP. Republicans are unforgiving. Again, ask Liz Cheney.

In America today, we must choose sides. We are either a Democrat or a Republican, and we are expected to vote accordingly. Independents shrivel up and fade away in a political wasteland.

It would have been different if Sinema had simply switched parties. Then she would have been seen as a hero, a born-again politician who has seen the light. She finally had the good sense to come over to our way of thinking!

But Sinema didn’t change parties. She left the Democrats to be able to think and vote on her own. She is no longer under the control of anyone. She can represent her constituents as she sees fit.

That’s why we (supposedly) elect leaders, to act on behalf of all the people, not just members of any single political party. Following the party line to extremes always gets countries in trouble.

Why? Because somewhere along the line, one party gains complete control (far right Republicans have already tried) and suddenly we have a totalitarian government.

If Republicans gained complete control, all the social changes of the past 75 years would be overturned. If the Democrats gained complete control, we would become a socialist nation.

Those are the dangers, and they are real. At some point one party or the other will likely take complete control. If you look back at world history, total domination almost always happens. Then there is hell to pay for the losing party and the people.

So, free-thinkers like Sen. Krysten Sinema are good for the country. Her actions give us hope that at least one person in Washington still has a mind of her own.