Commentary: Getting books to kids takes some imagination

Before he passed away, Dolly Parton’s father told her that the Imagination Library program was probably the most important thing she had ever done. Parton says, “He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams. Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books directly to the homes of children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income. The program has gifted over 193 million free books as of October 2022 and mails globally more than 2 million books a month.

Until as recently as two years ago, the Fredericksburg area did not have Imagination Library affiliates. Parents moving here from other areas with Imagination Libraries were routinely disappointed when they looked for the program locally. “I ended up getting my grandmother to register for the program for me in D.C. and bring the books down,” says Stafford County parent and Fredericksburg Area Imagination Library board member Kathy Angel.

Two years ago, three different groups began the fundraising necessary to bring Imagination Library affiliates to the area. Tabernacle United Methodist Church began with 22407 in Spotsylvania County, Ebenezer United Methodist Church launched in 22405 in Stafford County, and Fredericksburg Parent Gives, the nonprofit arm of Fredericksburg Parent and Family, launched in 22401 (the city of Fredericksburg), 22406, and 22554 in Stafford County.

While the Imagination Library provides the infrastructure of the core program, local affiliates are responsible for enrolling children who live within the geographical area the program is offered. The Imagination Library negotiates wholesale pricing for the books and manages the mailing, database, and infrastructure; local affiliates and partners are responsible for securing funds to cover the book costs. Books are 100% free to enrolled children.

This summer, two funding sources stepped up to bring the Imagination Library to the rest of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, as well as the county of King George. Virginia lawmakers responded by amending HB30 to fund 50% of the book costs for Virginia Imagination Library programs.

Locally, the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative (NNEC) stepped up to cover the other half of the program costs in its service area of Stafford and King George counties.

“The cooperative’s mission is to improve the quality of life of our members. We want to support area families not just with electricity but with access to quality books in an area that can be rural and underserved. The impact of Covid-19 on our children’s educational futures has been profound and this is an effective way to support children in our area,” says Kyle Allwine, manager for public relations NNEC. “Making it easier for families to read together is a seemingly simple goal, but it is one that comes with huge impacts on the quality of children’s lives and the ability of their brains to develop fully during the critical 0-5 brain-building window.”

The $6.4 million per year money match from the state and the NNEC grant has allowed the three local Imagination Library affiliates in the Fredericksburg Area to expand their geographic coverage.

Fredericksburg Parent Gives, the nonprofit housing the Fredericksburg Area Imagination Library, was able to expand from the city of Fredericksburg and two zip codes in Stafford County, to covering the remaining unserved zip codes in Stafford County and the entire county of King George. Currently, there are close to 500 children registered. Tabernacle United Methodist Church, the nonprofit housing the Spotsylvania Area Imagination Library, expanded to cover all of Spotsylvania County. Ebenezer United Methodist Church, the nonprofit covering zip code 22405 in Stafford County, will be able to add children much more quickly with the additional funding.

Countless parents have shared how excited their child is when their new book arrives each month. If we come together as a community to support the local Imagination Library affiliates, we can begin to heal all of our children, rich or poor, from the traumas caused by the COVID-19 epidemic through the power of books. As Dolly says, “Always keep dreaming.”

To register for the program go to www.fredericksburgparent.net/dolly