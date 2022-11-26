Commentary: GT Tactical is the wrong company in the wrong place

A recent move by GT Tactical Operations to develop a training facility in Spotsylvania’s Berkeley District has drawn strident opposition.

Launching such a facility would require a special use permit. The company held a meeting with residents of the Partlow area concerning its application for this permit, and more than 80 local residents attended. In addition, Kevin Marshall, Berkeley’s Board of Supervisor member, and Jennifer Maddox, Planning Commission member for Berkeley District, also attended.

To better understand why this request has drawn so much attention, it helps to compare GT Tactical with a prior company, the Crucible, that requested a special use permit for a similar operation in the Thornburg area.

The Crucible has a well-established reputation in the tactical training community that it has built over decades. The company enjoys a long outstanding reputation in the tactical training community and has a strong local presence. The county denied the permit based on safety issues and quality of life issues for residents.

By contrast, GT Tactical Operations was established on October 29, 2021. It has no record of safe operation of any such facility, nor any background which allows evaluation of its past performance. In addition, the noise, safety, and negative impact on the character of area issues that existed in Thornburg, will exist here in Partlow.

I’ll also note that even highly trained members of special forces units have had injuries or deaths during live fire training. Representatives of GT Tactical emphasized that there would be no training at the site with live ammunition, but rather using firearm simulators.

While this removed some major safety concerns, the issue of live ammunition/fully functional firearms entering the training area exists. A Texas officer was critically injured on Nov. 7 when this happened during a training exercise. This isn’t the first time such negligence has occurred.

Briefly, the gold standard in tactical training for decades has involved the use of firearm simulators that allow force on force (good guys v bad guys) training. Frankly, you learn more being a bad guy. (For more on firearm simulators, see: simunition.com.) The really important point here is that by using firearm simulators, tactical training can be done in an ordinary building in most any industrial park. In fact, training has been conducted in actual school buildings on weekends where there are concerns about school security.

The various groups the applicant wishes to service generally have their own training facilities. If firearms simulators are used, there’s no reason any such training can’t be done at those training facilities.

While there is a legitimate great need for such training, GT Tactical Operations has neither justifiable reason, nor actual need to invade the peace and quiet of Berkeley District with a facility the local residents don’t want, may not be operated in a safe manner, and sharply contradicts the county’s commitment to maintain its rural character. The application for the special use permit should be rejected.

My wife and I chose to live and raise a family in a rural setting and the proposed operation has no place here.

At the close of the meeting and following the residents’ overwhelming opposition vote, Mr. Marshall advised all present that he would recommend rejection of the special use permit application. Hopefully, the Board of Supervisors will support the residents of the county and concur. In a more appropriate alternate setting that aligns with the current development plan, it might well be worthy of approval.