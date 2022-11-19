Commentary: Homebuyers can catch their breath and wait for the right house

Despite several recent economic reports that indicate inflation may be cooling, don’t expect the Federal Reserve Board to back away from raising interest rates just yet.

Chairman Jay Powell made it clear at the Fed’s last meeting that it will take months of clear evidence before his board takes its foot off the gas.

Another 50- basis point (half a percent) rate hike will almost certainly make for an early economic Christmas present, but experts (if there really are any) don’t expect for any more 75-basis point hikes if present lower inflation trends hold.

That’s good news for the real estate market, which has seen 30-year mortgage rates jump from 3.5% to (in some cases) over 7% in less than a year.

Higher interest rates have caused the housing market to cool but, according to my real estate agent friends, it is still very healthy. Houses are selling, just not at the frantic pace of last spring when buyers were fighting over every home that came on the market.

And the prices have become more realistic. No more bidding wars, at least for the moment. In fact, buyers in most markets can often seek a reduction in the asking price – and get it.

What last spring’s real estate frenzy amounted to, at least in many cases, was panic buying. Buyers didn’t necessarily get what they wanted, but what was available. Some now wish they had waited.

I recently talked to a lady who bought a $1 million house, sight unseen. The photos looked great and the location was right, so she and her husband outbid several other buyers in what amounted to an eight-hour bidding war. Now she is finding things she doesn’t like about the house.

“If we had it to do over again, we would have added a contingency on some aspects of the house,” she lamented. But then reality took hold. “But if we had, we wouldn’t have gotten the house.”

Not that the house had any real defects, but inspections don’t take into account personal taste. Now this couple is spending more money to get the things they really wanted.

I know another couple that just could not resist putting their house on the market when a realtor told them how much they could get for it. And they got it. Then, suddenly, they were faced with finding another home and ended up having to settle for a house that was inferior to the one they sold. Desperate, they ended up buying a house they really didn’t like.

Mortgage rates of 7% are getting us back to a more normal real estate atmosphere. Those who really need a house will likely still be able to get one (although some may not qualify for higher rate loans).

A few years down the road, rates are likely to become lower and refinancing will bring monthly payments down. A 7%, 30-year fixed mortgage rate is not the end of the world.

And there are still government assisted plans to help first-time buyers get a home of their own. The problem is that developers are not building small starter houses anymore, and a condo may be the first-time buyer’s only option.

Mortgage rates may have gone up, but they have not slowed construction. There are two big developments in my area that are putting up single-family dwellings as fast as they can. And as soon as the last nail is hammered, the lights go on and there are cars in the driveway.

All are selling in the $600,000 range, so there is money out there somewhere. And inventory is still low, so these new homes go quickly.

One development is about built out, but another is in its early stages. The second developer is hoping the market will hold until the project is finished.

Such real estate frenzies as we saw last year, and during the first half of this year, come and go. There was one in the early 1960s and another in the 1970s (until the gas crises and high interest rates hit). Fields again began growing houses in the mid-1980s and during the late 1990s. The biggie, of course, was from 2004-2007, which was halted by the Great Recession.

Higher interest rates may slow growth, but they won’t stop it. Everyone needs a place to live, and there are more and more young people moving into the market every day.

But unlike the late 1970s, when mortgage rates rose as high as 12%, it doesn’t appear that they will go past 7.5% this time around.

Let’s hope.