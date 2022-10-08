Commentary: Homelessness is visible again; we're here to help

The downtown churches of Micah Ministries share community concerns that neighbors are again unsheltered in our region, especially after many months during the pandemic that proved it does not have to be this way.

To the average observer, Fredericksburg spent the last two years as a community where no one had to sleep outside. Pandemic resources supported nearly all of our unsheltered in hotel rooms between March 2020 and June 2022.

A majority–66%—of those who lived unsheltered before the pandemic were assisted into permanent housing. The noticeable decline in street homelessness also inspired community stakeholders to collaborate around long-term solutions for the chronically unhoused.

Sadly, pandemic resources are now exhausted. And neighbors are back on the street, in plain sight.

This does not mean homelessness is increasing.

Micah has cared for unhoused neighbors for nearly two decades. Initially, we addressed unmet survival needs of those who sought help in our churches. We now offer health care, housing, income, and social/spiritual solutions, as well.

In the last three months, the number of people seeking Micah’s help is slightly less than what we saw before the pandemic. An estimated 60 people are sleeping outside. Most are not homeless for the first time. Seventy-three percent had a relationship with Micah before March 2020.

There are external factors—a dysfunctional mental health system, the affordable housing crisis, and other economic breakdowns—that can give the impression of a new problem.

The root of homelessness, however, has not changed.

People do not become homeless when they run out of money; people become homeless when they run out of relationships. Of those who live on the streets, 72% have disabilities. Friends and family have not had the resources or ability to keep them stably housed. They are also harder to ignore than those with no visible limitations.

Our community has shelters that focus on specific populations: Loisann’s Hope House (families), Empowerhouse (victims of Domestic Violence), and Mary’s Shelter (expectant mothers). Micah operates eight beds for homeless recovering from a hospital visit. And we open a shelter during the winter. While the Thurman Brisben Center supports both displaced families and individuals, they focus on those who are more independent.

There are currently no year-round shelter options for vulnerable, often disabled, individuals who end up on the street.

Homelessness requires humans to do private things in public; yet simultaneously, be invisible. It is a skill to function this way. The less time someone has spent on the street and the more differently abled they are, the fewer skills they have developed to do so.

No one wants to live this way. It is God’s design for humanity to have a dwelling place and a purpose. Without either, the people perish.

The Micah churches lament the impact homelessness has on economic development, public safety, or community aesthetics as much as anyone else. Mitigating the impact, however, will only get us so far.

The undeserved, unearned compassion that God has extended through Jesus Christ, compels us to affirm the dignity of all neighbors. We can live in our discontent and always be disappointed; or we can come alongside that which makes us uncomfortable and seek a community that works for everyone.

Here are some ways we might move forward together:

1. Agree. None of us want people living outside, perhaps for different reasons. In that shared goal, we can find solutions.

2. Refuse to accept that people want to live unsheltered. If that is true, it absolves us of the responsibility to care about them and seek solutions.

3. Acknowledge those who appear to be unsheltered. Print a resource card from www.micahfredericksburg.org or pick some up at 1013 Princess Anne St. Make sure that unhoused neighbors know how to get to Micah, and learn their name in the process.

4. Make haste. There is a plan that could meaningfully and humanely care for unhoused neighbors. Micah has partnered with the City of Fredericksburg, Mary Washington Hospital and Virginia Supportive Housing to build a neighborhood of small houses for the chronic and unsheltered homeless. Visit www.jeremiahcommunity.org to learn more. This is our effort to create a more compassionate community and a city where no one has to sleep outside. We will move as fast as the community will allow us.

5. Remember. We are all made in the image of God, even when we aren’t acting the same. Let us strive to be a place, a kingdom, where that relentless love is evident, and home is possible for all creation.