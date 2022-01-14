COMMENTARY: Hope and despair—a way forward in Spotsy

These rules include, for example, not allowing people to introduce themselves with labels (liberal, conservative, Trump or Biden supporter, CNN or FOX News watcher). This way, people interact not on their preconceived notions about how people define themselves, but rather on people’s personal experiences and observations.

Other rules for interaction include ensuring “everyone participates,” and accepting that “it’s OK to disagree, but do so with curiosity, not hostility.” And he also deploys “ignorance warnings.” If someone says something that offends another, rather than attacking, people must assume the individual speaking doesn’t know why something is offensive. The offended party must then explain why said statement is hurtful through their own experience.

This approach is no panacea, and Dr. Bryer notes that meetings may or may not end in solutions. That, however, isn’t really the point. The point is to develop a citizenry that can work together, not against one another.

The final speaker Monday night unintentionally captured this idea well. “We have a tug of war,” he said. “Where are we getting with that? Is it working? ... We don’t even use the word respect anymore … and you know why? Because that’s not in the tug of war; it doesn’t work.”