Commentary: How can we help mom-and-pop food businesses in the New Year?

There was a high-end restaurant a couple of blocks from where we live and I would go there during the pandemic to pick up their absolutely amazing fried rice. Once this restaurant was able to accommodate sit-down customers, they not only ended their take-out service entirely, they stopped making the fried rice. I am not personally close to my comfort level in going and having a meal in a restaurant yet, so the fact that I couldn’t actually support that restaurant two or three times a week with a $15 bowl of fried rice seemed absolutely ridiculous.

And they weren’t the only restaurant I know that did that within walking distance of where I lived. The rule rather than the exception seems to be to cut off your net new customers and dollars in exchange for the old business model that you couldn’t use for approximately a year.

So, how can we each help local restaurants as we enter not only the holiday season but in the new year? What concrete things can we do to help the restaurants we love survive?