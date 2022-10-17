Commentary: How evangelicals can help end political divide

As we enter the mid-terms, and begin ramping up for the upcoming presidential election, we would all do well to get to know Mark Noll.

A prominent historian of American religion, Noll in 1994 wrote one of the great books about American evangelicalism—“The Scandal of the Evangelical Mind.” Rereleased this year, the book is again drawing attention because what Noll said almost 30 years ago is still largely true today.

Don’t be misled by the title. Noll is no agnostic scholar attacking American evangelical Christianity. He’s a deeply concerned evangelical. “This book is an epistle from a wounded lover.”

Noll is an inhabitant of a very small island on the American cultural scene. He’s both an evangelical and a first-rate scholar, and this book explores why the combination of the two is rare in America.

“The scandal of the evangelical mind,” Noll writes, “is that there is not much of an evangelical mind.” By this he means not that evangelicals are anti-intellectual—though there is an undeniable strain of this in evangelical life—but that their very way of thinking prevents them from making contributions to our larger cultural discussions.

Noll finds a number of reasons for this, but saves his strongest criticism for religious fundamentalism.

American fundamentalism grew up in the early half of the 20th century as a reaction to a number of cultural changes. Among them were the rise of cultural relativism, the growing stature of science (and in particular evolutionary theory), and the increasing movement toward not viewing the bible as the source of eternal truth, but as a book of great wisdom that isn’t binding on American society.

If those concerns sound vaguely familiar, it’s because much of the extremist wing of the Republican Party is still fighting those same battles, and Republican politicians have become particularly adept at inflaming people over these issues.

That’s no accident, according to Noll, as he notes that the most consequential movement in politics since the 1960s has been the mass migration of evangelicals to the Republican Party. And with this migration has come the same intellectual framework that prevents them from making contributions to the broader intellectual culture.

The issue, Nolls says, is that evangelicals are “activistic, intuitive, populist, and biblicistic.”

Simply translated, evangelicals are more concerned with getting their desired results, consequences be damned, than raising an objection toward a cultural movement—school libraries, for example—and helping to shape the larger cultural discussion.

It is this unwillingness, and Noll would argue broad inability, to engage with the cultural dialog that has helped make American politics as caustic as it is today.

We see what Noll is talking about at school board meetings locally and nationwide, where cries for moral purity have led to a rapid rise in the movement to ban books from school libraries. People who object are deemed “groomers” and “pedophiles.”

Workable solutions that keep the books on the shelves while shielding the students of parents who don’t want their students exposed, are rejected out of hand. The goal is not building a stronger society, it’s imposing one culture over all others.

The real tragedy in all of this, Noll observes, is that evangelicals believe they are doing what their understanding of the bible says they should do. But because their thinking lacks intellectual depth, they end up “interpreting the Scriptures on questions of science and world affairs in ways that fundamentally contradict the deeper, broader, and historically well-established meanings of the Bible itself.”

So we get Gov. Glenn Youngkin talking about ending divisiveness on one hand, and enacting divisive policies on the other hand (Anti-CRT policies, anti-LGBTQ+ policies) that cut against the core of biblical teaching about loving your neighbor as yourself.

We get Yesli Vega wanting to ban abortion without exception, without thinking through the consequences of what such Draconian policies create. Policies that lead to the deaths of innocent people.

What’s the real tragedy in all of this?

We need thoughtful evangelicals to help shape our national debates. We should take seriously their concerns about abortion and about when children should be exposed to sensitive topics.

Bringing them into the broader intellectual discussion will depend on evangelicals like Noll and Robert P. George, a prominent Christian political philosopher at Princeton University. These are respected leaders and educators who can help model thoughtful public discourse.

But conservative voters need to understand the troubling alliance between evangelicals and politicians, and demand better.

Noll has done the work, and shown us the way.