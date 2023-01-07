Commentary: How much danger are we willing to accept in sports?

For two hours, football fans sat in shock as they watched trainers and doctors work feverishly to restore Damar Hamlin’s heartbeat during Monday night’s Buffalo Bills–Cincinnati Bengals NFL game.

Hamlin, in case you aren’t familiar with the story, made a hit on an opposing player, got up, and then collapsed — in front of 65,000 people in the stands and millions more watching TV at home.

Fans are used to seeing players get hurt and carted off the field with knee, foot, and arm injuries. During the past decade, they have also become accustomed to seeing players with suspected concussions enter the “medical tent” to be evaluated by doctors.

Watching EMTs try to revive a player who had suffered cardiac arrest, however, was far from the realm of ordinary. Viewers were stunned.

Thankfully, Damar Hamlin survived, although the extent of damage to his brain and body may not be known for months. If the Buffalo safety fully recovers, he will be a lucky young man.

But sooner or later, some professional football player will die on the field. It seems inevitable. At some point, the unthinkable will occur and, as happened Monday night, before a national television audience.

Football is a brutal game, a contest where grown men hit each other in various manners. To prevent serious injury, the participants wear shoulder pads, hip pads, and scientifically designed helmets. But many parts of the body, including the heart area, are unprotected.

The National Football League has outlawed some types of hits as a means of controlling the violence.

But players are also getting bigger, stronger, and faster. The 200-pound lineman of the 1950s is now a 320-pound brute who works out every day and could probably bench press a Volkswagen Beetle.

Running backs are 225 pounds of pure muscle with the body fat of a block of cement. They get faster with every NFL draft, as do the 225-pounds safeties and cornerbacks who often hit them head-on.

Even brick walls can crumble when they collide with enough force. It is the same with people. If you persist in banging human beings into each other — even well-trained athletes — at increasingly faster speeds, sooner or later someone is going to be killed. That’s not the law of probability but the law of inevitability.

But fans want bigger players hitting each other at greater speeds. As several announcers and analysts reminded the TV audience while Hamlin was being treated on the field, football is entertainment for the masses.

In essence, American society today is no less pagan than the Romans who stood in the Colosseum and cheered as the lions killed the Christians and gladiators fought to the death. Millions of times each Sunday, Americans at home or in the stands rise up and high-five each other when someone makes a fierce tackle.

“Man! Did you see that hit!!!” they cry out in wide-eyed joy.

Even on the field players go into carefully choreographed dances to celebrate extreme hits on opponents. Harder hits by bigger, faster players are what football fans — and players — want.

Then something like the Hamlin incident occurs, and suddenly America just sits there in disbelief.

We live in a society where violence is abhorred on the one hand and rewarded with million-dollar sports contracts on the other. And we view football on TV much as we do video games. We don’t feel the punishment that the athletes take, and if we do, we just remark, “Well, they are being paid big bucks to take those hits.”

It is only when life itself is at stake do we begin to feel any adverse emotion. In this respect, at least, we are one small step above the ancient Romans. Broken bones, concussions, and damaged knees are all acceptable but, at least for now, we do not want death to be part of our entertainment.

But sooner or later, some athlete will be killed during play, either from a fierce tackle on the football field or being hit in the face by a 105-mph pitch in a baseball stadium.

The human body can stand only so much punishment, and athletes are getting bigger and faster. Tacklers are hitting harder, and pitchers are throwing faster. Tragedy is out there looming. It is just a question of when it will strike.

When it comes to sports, we are sometimes as barbaric as our ancestors.