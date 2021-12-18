COMMENTARY: If you want more of something, subsidize it (population edition)

True, those same progressives generally support using foreign aid to subsidize “family planning” elsewhere, but if overpopulation is the concern, that amounts to bailing water out of the bow of the boat and pouring it into, rather than off, the stern. At best.

At worst ... well, paying rich, white people to breed and paying poor black and brown people not to sounds like something I’d expect to hear from a Tucker Carlson guest panel on “replacement theory.”

In addition to being agnostic on the relationship between population growth and climate change, I’m agnostic on the desirability or undesirability of population growth as such.

Assuming certain conditions—conditions which prevail in the United States, where contraception is inexpensive and widely available—it seems to me that population growth is largely self-regulating.

The costs of having children correlate strongly with the conditions affected by population. Prices will reflect food aplenty, or not enough. Child care will be easily found and inexpensive, or scarce and costly. Wages will be high and unemployment low, or vice versa. More or fewer people will choose to become parents based on those conditions.