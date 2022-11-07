Commentary: In a close-knit town, relationships matter

I remember the dawn of personal computers in the early 1980s, and the fledgling Internet a few years later. Email provided instant connection between people around the world (as long has you had a modem).

The new “Information Age” was strange, and exciting. New doors opened and they held great promise: to bring folks together, creating a global environment for sharing ideas, and breaking down cultural barriers.

Photos of the Earth as seen from the Moon instilled wonder. How small we really are in the vast expanse of space. Everything that ever happened – from the dawn of life to the rise and fall of civilizations – played out on that magnificent stage, that small blue dot. For a time, it was magical.

Fast forward to now, and I wonder what went wrong. We are in unprecedented times. We’ve traded the promise of the Information Age for a battleground of ideologies.

Tribalism, conspiracies, ignorance, lies, and a lack of decorum hold sway in our communications today. Violence against each other, and against elected leaders and their families, is a tragic byproduct of this sort of behavior. We are left with a vast and dangerous cacophony of nonsense that threatens the very existence of our system of government.

How do we rise above this noise and get things done for our communities? To avoid responding in kind and amping up the temperature – which solves nothing – sometimes I try to dig deep into my own roots. It mostly works, but not always.

My father had a standard response anytime I complained about someone else, or some perceived wrong that had been done to me. “Have you considered,” he would ask, “that you are the source of the problem, and not the other person?” This was his way of explaining that the only behavior you can change is your own, not someone’s else’s.

If our conversations are uncivil, what is the solution? Do we try to change the other person, or change ourselves, or both? While I can change my own behavior, changing someone else’s is unrealistic, to say the least. So how do we become more civil? One writer on civility in politics looks at it this way: “If incivility is a disease, relationship-building may be the cure.”

In Fredericksburg we are fortunate. We live in a wonderful, small community. Here, we either know each other personally, or know someone who does. This means we have plenty of opportunities to interact with each other, to build relationships. In short, if we are uncivil, there aren’t many places to hide. Tiny cities like ours make little room for bad blood. Relationships are very important here.

I firmly believe that we need to be intentional about civility: on the one hand, working to conquer incivility in ourselves; on the other hand, treating others with dignity and respect. Sometimes it isn’t easy, but we must keep working at it. And the best way, as I see it, is to engage with one another and respect our differences. Agree where we can; laugh, learn, and build relationships, together. But avoid any personal attacks. And apologize when we screw up (as we all do).

This reminds me of a simple, yet profound, piece of advice that a dying man once shared with his daughter: “Every person has a finite number of minutes on this earth. You don’t know how many. No one has the right to take away your minutes, and you don’t have the right to take away theirs. Your mission in life is to make the most of your minutes, and help others make the most of theirs.”

I think Viktor Frankl got it right in his book “Man’s Search for Meaning”. One way he survived the Holocaust’s concentration camps (without going insane) was to teach himself that the only true freedom a person has is found in those few moments between stimulus and response. By choosing the meaning of his own experience – and not giving that power to his captors, he survived. Frankl went on to become a giant in the field of psychotherapy: “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”

Keep these things in mind the next time someone does or says something that really ticks you off. We can all do a lot better. I believe the future depends on it. Do you?