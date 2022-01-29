Commentary: Jimmy Carter - a generous, decent, and good president

Former president Jimmy Carter ‘s name has been in the news lately—and not in a complimentary way. With President Joe Biden slumping in the polls and facing Carter-era problems like inflation, Iran and Russia, the Carter comparison is being wielded as an insult.

While the analogy can yield insights, it’s unfair to both men. Biden’s first year in office is being measured against Carter’s fourth, 1980, when he was swamped by events. More broadly, the renewed disdain of Carter contributes to misunderstandings and cliches about his life and presidency. The easy shorthand—weak president, great ex-president—is misleading.

Journalists and voters judge presidents in real time by how popular they are; historians and their discerning readers should judge them by a different standard—by how much they changed the country and the world. On the latter score, Carter, for all his shortcomings, stacks up well. He was a political failure—crushed when he ran for reelection by a superior politician and communicator, Ronald Reagan—but a substantive, even visionary, success in many areas.