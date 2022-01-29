Commentary: Jimmy Carter - a generous, decent, and good president

Former president Jimmy Carter ‘s name has been in the news lately—and not in a complimentary way. With President Joe Biden slumping in the polls and facing Carter-era problems like inflation, Iran and Russia, the Carter comparison is being wielded as an insult.
While the analogy can yield insights, it’s unfair to both men. Biden’s first year in office is being measured against Carter’s fourth, 1980, when he was swamped by events. More broadly, the renewed disdain of Carter contributes to misunderstandings and cliches about his life and presidency. The easy shorthand—weak president, great ex-president—is misleading.
Journalists and voters judge presidents in real time by how popular they are; historians and their discerning readers should judge them by a different standard—by how much they changed the country and the world. On the latter score, Carter, for all his shortcomings, stacks up well. He was a political failure—crushed when he ran for reelection by a superior politician and communicator, Ronald Reagan—but a substantive, even visionary, success in many areas.
On foreign policy, Carter is best-known for the Camp David Accords, the most durable treaty of the postwar era, which brought peace between Israel and Egypt after four wars. Against great odds, he secured the Panama Canal Treaties, which the Pentagon said prevented a long and bloody war in Central America. His normalization of relations with China led to a bilateral relationship that is the foundation of today’s global economy. And even many conservatives now say that Carter’s controversial (and sometimes hypocritical) human rights policy helped end communism and kick off a democratic revolution around the world.
Carter’s biggest mistake in foreign policy was allowing the shah of Iran into the U.S. for medical treatment, which led to the seizure of hostages in Iran. But he eventually brought them all home safely just before leaving office. And while he erred in imposing a grain embargo and Olympics boycott on the Soviet Union after it invaded Afghanistan, he helped turn that event into a Russian fiasco.
On the domestic side, Carter failed politically to unify the Democratic Party, which led Sen. Edward Kennedy to challenge him for the nomination in 1980. That, the hostages and the miserable economic conditions of 1980—double-digit inflation and interest rates—cost him a second term.
But it was Carter, not Reagan, who ended inflation (until now) by appointing Paul Volcker as chair of the Federal Reserve. Volcker’s harsh medicine worked, but not until Reagan was president. Contrary to popular conception, Carter got most of his programs through Congress, including 15 major pieces of environmental legislation. His placement of solar panels on the roof of the White House (later taken down by Reagan) symbolized his early commitment to green energy. Carter also doubled the size of the national park system, reformed the civil service for the first time in 100 years, signed important ethics bills, curbed redlining, created FEMA and the departments of Energy and Education, and deregulated the trucking and airline industries, which boosted productivity and helped consumers, among many other domestic achievements.
Carter has led an epic American life. The son of a white supremacist and a nurse who took care of black patients for free, he left tiny Plains, Ga., for the U.S. Naval Academy. Later, he served under Adm. Hyman Rickover, founder of the nuclear navy, and risked his life helping to fix a Canadian nuclear reactor that had melted down.
After returning home in 1953 to assume his late father’s role as a farmer, businessman and civic activist, Carter faced a series of moral quandaries in the Jim Crow South. He ducked the civil rights movement, but spent the second half of his life—as governor of Georgia, president and ex-president—making up for what he didn’t do in the first on racial justice.
Carter redefined the roles of first lady, vice president and, eventually, ex-president. After leaving office, he rejected cashing in and founded the Carter Center, which has cured diseases, “waged peace” and promoted democracy abroad. On the side, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter championed Habitat for Humanity, now the largest builder of non-profit housing in the world.
At 97, Carter transcends the old insults and labels. A new generation has come to see him in a new light—as an inspiring figure of honesty and decency in a world that can use more of both.
