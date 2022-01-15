Commentary: John Glenn still soars above the rest of America's astronauts

Last week, NASA’s newest astronauts reported for duty at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The 10 trainees—four of them women, six men—are, of course, an exceedingly impressive group. Among them are physicists and combat pilots, bioengineers and naval architects. It is possible that one of this cohort will become the first woman or person of color to walk on the moon.

They begin their training exactly 60 years after John Glenn began his final preparations for the flight of Friendship 7, which made him the first American to orbit the earth. As remarkable as the new astronauts are, it seems unlikely that any will achieve the renown, the hold on the popular imagination, that Glenn did. Yet it would be good for the nation if at least one of them did.

In an obvious sense, the comparison is unfair. Glenn and the other Mercury Seven astronauts occupied a singular place in American culture at a singular time. They were not only the first to assume the role of astronaut but the first to give it meaning, the first to face the question of whether a human being could function or even survive in a capsule in the vast emptiness of space.